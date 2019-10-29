Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng addressed China-Kenya Investment Environment Presentation

Amb. Wu Peng attended the China-Kenya Investment Environment Presentation co-hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Keninvest, and the ITC on October 18th. MOFCOM Director General Wang Shengwen, Minister Counsellor Guo Ce from the Chinese embassy, Director General Stephen Odua from Ministry of Industrialization of Kenya, and Director General Moses Ikiara from Keninvest were present. Over 80 businesses and financial institutions from China and Kenyan local businesses, think tanks and media also attended.

Amb. Wu said that China will continue to align the “Belt and Road” Initiative and Eight Actions of FOCAC Beijing Summit with Kenya’s Big Four Agenda, so as to bring about faster and better development of China-Kenya relations. He also hopes that Kenya can continue to support Chinese businesses in their development in Kenya, and create a better business environment for them. He also required Chinese companies to respect local laws, operate within rules and norms, and better fulfill their social responsibilities.

Amb. Wu said that China has signed a number of agreements to promote Kenya’s agricultural export to China. The Chinese government will host the second International Import Expo in Shanghai in the coming November, welcoming more Kenyan businesses to the Expo to promote Kenya’s quality products to the Chinese market.

DG Wang said that China always views Africa as an important investment destination. The presentation aims at strengthening communication between Chinese businesses, financial institutions and their Kenyan counterparts to identify potential business cooperation opportunities. MOFCOM will maintain close coordination with Keninvest to provide more support and services to businesses of the two countries.

DG Odua and DG Moses spoke highly of the presentation, hoping it can narrow Kenya-China trade deficit, and promote export of Kenya’s agricultural products to China. They also reaffirmed that Kenya values investment of Chinese businesses in Kenya, and will do its best to create an enabling environment for them to help Kenya to realize Big Four Agenda at an early time.



