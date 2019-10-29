Bottomline Announces AI Enabled In-Product Support Powered by Drift

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that it has added AI-enabled chat inside its payment solutions to make signing up and accessing support even easier for its Paymode-X and PTX customers.



By leveraging capabilities from Drift, an innovative conversational marketing platform, Bottomline is assisting its Paymode-X and PTX customers intelligently and in real-time. In North America, AI-enabled chat will be used to provide live support for businesses enrolling to be paid electronically by virtual card and ACH through Paymode-X. In Europe, Bottomline’s PTX customers will receive live customer support from within the solution itself even during off-hours, eliminating the need to wait for next day help.

“At Bottomline, we are always looking for innovative ways to delight our customers with world-class service,” said Bill Wardwell, VP of Strategy & Product, Bottomline Technologies. “By providing AI-driven chat support, we’re interacting with customers in the way they have grown accustomed to in their consumer lives, addressing questions in real-time, and accelerating business results.”

Bottomline’s customer experiences application of the technology is unique. Drift is typically used by B2B companies to start sales conversations with website visitors. The tool’s use of artificial intelligence ensures that the right conversation can happen at any time and customers are always able to get the answers they need.

“Our goal at Drift is to put the customer at the center of everything we do, and help our customers do the same,” said David Cancel, founder and CEO of Drift. “We’re thrilled that Bottomline is using our platform to meet their customers where they are and ensure conversations are frictionless, enjoyable and human.”

Bottomline launched Drift first through its website in July of 2018 as a way to engage with customers visiting its website. Since launching the application, Drift has driven nearly 7,000 chats. Both Bottomline’s Paymode-X and PTX reach hundreds of thousands of businesses in both North American and Europe.



“We’re excited to be at the leading edge of customer service, sales, and marketing using the Drift platform,” said Wardwell.

About Drift:

Drift is the Conversational Marketing platform that combines chat, email, video, and automation to remove the friction from business buying. With Drift on your website, you can start conversations with future customers now, on their terms -- not days later. There are over 50,000 businesses that use Drift today to generate more revenue, shrink sales cycles, and make buying easy. Our mission is to use conversations to make business buying frictionless, more enjoyable and more human. Learn more at www.drift.com .

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com .

