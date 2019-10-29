ThinPrint to Showcase Microsoft’s Preferred Cloud Printing Solution ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop at Microsoft Ignite 2019

ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop is the Microsoft partner solution to simplify and optimize print management and user experience

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Microsoft Ignite Booth #149) -- ThinPrint, the leading enterprise print management expert and selected Microsoft launch partner, will showcase its ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop solution at Microsoft Ignite 2019 in Orlando (booth #149) from November 4-8. ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop is the industry’s easy-to-manage and easy-to-use cloud printing solution for Windows Virtual Desktop.



“Whether in a traditional office space or a remote or mobile work environment, printing is an essential part of doing business,” said Christoph Hammer, senior vice president for cloud services at ThinPrint. “However, because print management is not a feature included in Windows Virtual Desktop, users need a simple, cost-effective solution to make printing easy in the modern workplace. This is why Microsoft turned to ThinPrint as its launch partner to deliver optimized print management.”

ThinPrint’s ezeep is the only cloud print solution that can easily deliver Printing-as-a-Service for Windows Virtual Desktop. Unlike other print management options, ezeep was specifically designed to work seamlessly with Windows Virtual Desktop to move the entire printing process to the cloud. It automates the entire workflow so that organization no longer have to worry about drivers, operating systems, or end devices. As a result, users - including mobile and remote workers - can simply print, anytime and anywhere needed.

ThinPrint will be featuring demos and an ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop showcase at Microsoft Ignite 2019 in booth #149. You can subscribe to ThinPrint’s ezeep at Azure marketplace .

ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop

With Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft’s Windows 10 is available as a multi-user version on Azure. As it runs exclusively in the cloud, all printers, including network printers, become remote printers. ThinPrint’s ezeep provides the necessary connection between the on-premises printing infrastructure in the enterprise and the cloud. As the industry’s only print solution for Windows 10 multi-session desktops hosted on Azure, it enables secure, fast and simple connectivity to existing print environments to deliver seamless printing from any device.

With ezeep for WVD, the ezeep Print App is installed on the Windows Virtual Desktop instances. In order to make the locally connected printers available, the ezeep Connector is installed on users’ computers, on print servers or on the ezeep Hub, a plug-and-play print appliance. Within the easy-to-use administration console, the available printers are set up and assigned to groups. ezeep is fully integrated into the Azure directory, so no overlapping user administration is necessary. If a user logs in with their Azure access credentials, they can immediately use all printers assigned to them.

ThinPrint’s ezeep also includes inherent compression and streaming technology that enables documents to be printed just as quickly as they would if using local printers. In addition, ezeep ensures the highest level of document and data security. It supports all printers, regardless of manufacturer or model and is fully scalable, making it ideal for organizations ranging from SMBs to the largest enterprises.

About ThinPrint

Networks are becoming more complex and heterogeneous and end devices more differentiated – whether remote and virtual desktops, PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices, Chromebooks, thin or zero clients, branch offices, home workstations, whether cloud or on-premises. What remains is the need and wish to print from all these workstations. ThinPrint, an expert in enterprise printing solutions for 20 years, always has the right technology on hand for secure, high-performance printing that seamlessly combines with a perfect user experience. ThinPrint’s solutions support all printing innovations, thereby helping to complete and implement advanced technology that ranges from innovative end devices to endpoint printers.

The core focus of the solutions is always simple print infrastructure administration, network performance optimization and user satisfaction. 30,000 corporate customers across all industries and regions as well as more than 100 desktop as a service, and software as a service providers rely on printing solutions from ThinPrint. To complement its cloud portfolio, ThinPrint acquired ezeep and its native cloud technology in 2015. ezeep has now grown to become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared spaces.

ThinPrint’s solutions are developed and tested at the company’s headquarters in Berlin, Germany. In addition, offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Japan and China as well as more than 350 channel partners around the globe provide local presence and support for customers. Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, client components of ThinPrint technology are integrated in a large number of terminals, print boxes and thin clients from leading hardware manufacturers. The company’s strategic partnerships with Brother, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, IGEL, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, OKI, Parallels, Stratodesk, T-Systems, VMware, Wyse Technology, Xerox and 10Zig are especially significant. Our promise is that with ThinPrint, the printing solution for innovative companies, you can fully master all printing challenges. Now. And in the future.

