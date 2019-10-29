MiniCo Insurance Agency Selects IVANS Markets to Drive Digital Distribution

Specialty MGA to automatically communicate appetite to agencies directly within their management systems

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that MiniCo Insurance Agency has selected IVANS Markets™ to automate appetite communications to more than 32,000 agents in the IVANS exchange. Leveraging IVANS Markets, MiniCo Insurance Agency will more effectively market its in-appetite products and reach agents with the specific risks for their business.

“Historically communicating to agents via standard marketing channels, MiniCo selected IVANS to communicate to agents about our products and appetite in a new and differentiated way,” said Mike Schofield, president and chief executive officer, MiniCo Insurance Agency. “IVANS Markets ensures that hundreds of thousands of agents now have immediate access to current information about our products and appetite, which enables us to create a one-stop shop for our markets.”

IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities to the IVANS network of more than 32,000 independent insurance agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into your pipeline to drive growth and profitability.

“It can be difficult for agents to find the right specialty insurer or MGAs for a specific risk,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “Leveraging IVANS Markets, MiniCo can reach new and prospective agencies directly within their management systems at the exact moment agents are searching.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

