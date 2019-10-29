HEIDENHAIN Announces New Life Sciences Partnership

-Offering ground-breaking technology enabling lab automation for the advancement of medical technology-

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL -, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new HEIDENHAIN Life Sciences brand partnership is now in place offering ground-breaking technology that enables lab automation for the advancement of medical technology. This development consists of the business partnerships from the HEIDENHAIN Group that include HEIDENHAIN, IMT and ETEL brands.

It is well known that delivering high throughput and extraordinary precise platforms are necessary requirements in the effort to speed up life science equipment solutions and at the same time do so cost effectively. This new dedicated HEIDENHAIN partnership helps leverage the synergies of specialized brands to offer such customer-oriented solutions.

The component product lines for laboratory automation within this new partnership include linear scales from HEIDENHAIN, linear motors and controls from ETEL, as well as detection systems enabling exceptional positioning and read-out accuracy while maintaining high throughput in sample analysis.

IMT AG Microfluidics offers customized micro- and nano-patterns structures in glass, integration of electrodes, waveguides and structured functionalization for life science applications. IMT provides flexible process offerings from design consultancy, prototyping to scalable manufacturing.

More information about HEIDENHAIN Life Sciences can be found online at its new information repository at www.heidenhain.us, under Applications/Life Sciences:

https://www.heidenhain.us/applications/lifesciences/

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

