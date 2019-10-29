Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD ) announces the following event:



What: Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Earnings Call & Webcast When: Thursday, October 31, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT Website: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nc95t8ut How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- Please call (888) 734-0328 Contact: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 7, 2019. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 9673066.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website ( www.gladstonecommercial.com ) through December 31, 2019.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com .

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893



