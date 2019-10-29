Outsell’s Revenue Grows Again in Q3 2019, Despite Continued Weakening Auto Industry Sales

Marketing software platform helps dealers better understand the impact of every dollar spent

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell , which offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that while US auto sales continued to weaken in Q3, Outsell’s year-to-date revenue kept growing – up 7 percent compared to prior year, while direct sales increased 19 percent year-over-year.



“Historically, weak auto sales translate into growth for Outsell,” said Mike Wethington, co-founder and CEO of Outsell. “We saw it in the 2008 downturn, and we’re seeing it now. That’s because in a challenging market, dealers have to be more careful about how and what they spend, and Outsell’s platform helps them determine what’s working and what’s not.”

Highlights from the quarter:

Launched Mileage Estimator , a predictive model that helps dealers more accurately target consumers in their customer journey.

Sponsored and spoke at Digital Dealer 27 , one of the auto industry's preeminent events.

, one of the auto industry’s preeminent events. Outsell assembled its Customer Advisory Board at Outsell Headquarters, bringing together industry leaders to discuss the company’s 2020 product roadmap & objectives, and how it can continue to improve its value to dealers.

“With our best-in-class ROI attribution, Outsell quickly pays for itself by providing dealers with the data they need to make smarter marketing investments,” said Wethington. “With Outsell, dealers stay top-of-mind with consumers, retain more customers, and earn more market share.”

About Outsell

Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell .

