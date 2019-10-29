Global MNO Loyalty Report 2019 | MNOs are Replacing Points with a Benefits-based Approach

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Improving MNOs' Approach to Loyalty" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines how new programs have been implemented in the MNO community to keep the brand top-of-mind and wallet and explores how program costs, loyalty and upselling have been addressed.



Traditional loyalty programs and points gathering have fallen in popularity in recent years with lengthy collection periods, cumbersome and restrictive collection and redemption undermining the perceived benefits of membership. Many businesses, including MNOs, are switching to rewards-based programs, providing immediate member benefits and personalised offers. Affiliate partner exclusivity, a high degree of personalisation and benefits that are available from day one can now determine a rewards program's success.



Inspirations

Points-based loyalty schemes less popular with consumers

MNOs are replacing points with a benefits-based approach

Loyalty approach shifting to brand and being top-of-mind

Issues

Status must be more flexibly determined and acknowledged

Customers need immediate recognition and rewards

Costs of traditional programs may be prohibitive in future

Implications

Earlier movers have the widest range of options available

Urgent need to review current loyalty approach

Loyalty can move from being a cost to providing revenue

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

AT&T

Cricket Wireless

MegaFon

MTS

Optus

Paddy Power

Sprint

T-Mobile USA

Telstra

TIM

Verizon

Vodafone Australia

Vodafone Italy

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview

1.1 Key Infographic

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Three i3



2 Background and Content

2.1 Trend Towards Rewards, Top-of-Mind & Wallet

2.2 Report Content

2.3 Currency and Conversions

2.4 Further Questions and Feedback



3 Loyalty Program Case Examples

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Telstra and Competitors in Australia

3.2.1 Telstra's New Telstra Plus Program

3.2.1.1 Current Program Mechanics

3.2.1.2 Rationale For Program Refresh

3.2.2 Competitor Programs

3.2.2.1 Optus Perks - Pay on Consumption Business Model

3.2.2.2 Vodafone Terminates Qantas Frequent Flyer Partnership

3.3 MegaFon and Competitor Schemes in Russia

3.3.1 MegaFon Personal Offers

3.3.2 MegaFon Cashback Program

3.3.2.1 Earning and Spending Cashback From Turn on! Tariffs

3.3.2.2 Megafon #Spetsii Cashback Scheme

3.3.3 Competitor Programs in Russia

3.3.3.1 MTS Also Moves Towards Cashback

3.4 Vodafone and its Competition in Italy

3.4.1 Vodafone Italy

3.4.1.1 Advantages for Vodafone Customers

3.4.1.2 Vodafone Happy Loyalty Program

3.4.1.3 Vodafone Happy Black

3.4.2 Competitor Approach From TIM Italia

3.5 Loyalty Programs in the US Market

3.5.1 Customer Appreciation from T-Mobile

3.5.1.1 The T-Mobile Tuesdays Program

3.5.1.2 Impact and Success Assessment of T-Mobile Tuesdays

3.5.2 Up from Verizon Wireless

3.5.3 AT&T Thanks - Tiered Rewards Program

3.5.4 Sprint Rewards & Sprint Marketplace Cashback Offers

3.5.5 Cricket Wireless - Ad It Up Advertising Rewards App

3.6 Amazon Moments - International B2B2C Rewards



4 Findings



5 Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awza9h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.