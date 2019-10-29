Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 40,000 Pounds of Protein to Harvest Hope Food Bank in South Carolina

W. Lee Flowers joins the 46th stop of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour

/EIN News/ -- FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. joined forces with W. Lee Flowers to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to Harvest Hope Food Bank . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour, it’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation of more than 160,000 servings of protein will help families fight hunger across 20 counties in South Carolina where one in seven individuals are food insecure.



“We’re fortunate to have two wonderful partners who are dedicated to helping end hunger in our communities,” said Wendy Broderick, chief executive officer of Harvest Hope Food Bank. “This donation from Smithfield Foods and W. Lee Flowers is a wonderful example of organizations working together to support those in need and we are extremely grateful.”

“This partnership is a special opportunity to make an impact on an area we serve,” said Dennis Hicks, meat department director for W. Lee Flowers. “We really enjoy being able to give back to our community, especially alongside a partner like Smithfield. We’re looking forward to supporting many South Carolinians with this donation.”

This is the 46th large-scale donation made during Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“We’re pleased to once again partner with W. Lee Flowers and Harvest Hope Food Bank to provide protein to families living across central and northern South Carolina,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We know that our efforts to alleviate hunger are stronger with likeminded partners, so this donation is a wonderful way to support our neighbors in need.”

For more information about Helping Hungry Homes® and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Harvest Hope Food Bank

Harvest Hope Food Bank was founded in 1981 as the result of a shared vision of business leaders and the faith community who set out to provide for the hungry in Columbia. Harvest Hope distributed over 28 million pounds of food last year and feeds approximately 50,000 people a week. Their main offices are located in Columbia, but the organization also has satellite locations in Greenville and Florence.

About W. Lee Flowers

W. Lee Flowers and Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Scranton, SC. As an IGA Licensed Distribution Center, the company operates and supplies 77 IGA and independent supermarkets in the Carolinas and Georgia. It ranks as one of the largest South Carolina-headquartered grocery retailers and is the only retailer based in Florence County.

