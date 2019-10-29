Veritas Farms to Sponsor, Offer Product Samples and Host Activations at Malibu Marathon

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company is sponsoring the 2019 Malibu Marathon.



As a part of the sponsorship, the Company will be included in all media and promotional campaigns for and will have a large booth and multiple activations at both The Malibu Health & Fitness Expo on Saturday, November 2nd and at The Malibu Half Marathon and Beach Festival on Sunday, November 3rd at Zuma Beach in Malibu, California.

The Company’s tented booth is located near the finish line at the entrance to the festival. From this location, the Company will be offering samples of its complete line of Veritas Farms™ full spectrum hemp oil products and incorporating them into various activations.

Throughout the weekend, runners, their guests and other event attendees will be able to participate in and enjoy free full spectrum hemp oil massages, guided meditations, CBD Yin Yoga sessions, Acro-Yoga demonstrations and educational discussions on full spectrum hemp oil and the hemp industry.

Derek Thomas, Vice President of Business Development, commented, “We are excited to sponsor the Malibu Marathon. California is a major market for Veritas Farms, and this is an effective opportunity to engage with, educate and sample one of our core target demographics.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

