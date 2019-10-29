SolSpec Transforms Risk Assessments for Civil Infrastructure Inspections with New Aerial Data Geoprocessing Platform

New cloud-based solution improves geohazard risk-assessment and erosion control monitoring with fast, accurate, predictive risk analysis

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Commercial UAV Expo, SolSpec, Inc. announced early access to its flagship aerial analytics and data management platform, a cloud-based geoprocessing solution that transforms aerial data into actionable risk analysis and predictive modeling to empower civil and energy infrastructure owners and operators to identify and mitigate problems at every stage of the asset lifecycle. With industry-leading processing speeds, integrated artificial intelligence, and an intuitive web-based interface for creating, organizing and sharing 2D and 3D maps and models and reports, the SolSpec platform enables fast, accurate geohazard risk monitoring and mitigation.



SolSpec will showcase its software at Commercial UAV Expo Booth 601 and will deliver a Product Preview Presentation at the Exhibit Hall Theater, Wed. Oct. 30 at 1:45 pm.

“We built the SolSpec platform to unlock the unprecedented value that can be created by combining aerial data with ground-based project data,” said Tobias Kraft, founder and CEO of SolSpec. “We’re working with some of the nation’s largest energy infrastructure operators, environmental consulting firms and policymakers to optimize our risk prediction models and analyses to deliver fast, reliable solutions that help solve complex problems involving energy and civil infrastructure, environment and natural resources management. We’re excited to announce a new wave of customer onboarding to the SolSpec platform for accurate geohazard risk monitoring and mitigation.”

The SolSpec platform has been in closed beta for three months, used in conjunction with SolSpec’s recently-released ROW Integrity Management product, a programmatic approach with a suite of tools, analytics and reports currently used by dozens of contractors, surveyors, engineers and pipeline operators in the oil and gas and energy industries. To date, the platform has processed and analyzed over 130 TB of aerial data, collected from over 3 million acres, with millions more planned for the first half of next year. SolSpec is now welcoming a limited number of qualified companies to join their early access program. Interested energy, civil and surveying professionals can apply at https://solspec.io/software-platform/ .

Geohazards such as landslides, erosion and subsidence, and other risks that result from mass soil-movement pose a threat to the integrity of critical infrastructure like pipelines, if not identified and mitigated. Through a combination of SolSpec’s drone flight plans and manned-aircraft operations, data collection and advanced analytics powered by SolSpec’s massively-scalable processing engines, operators can detect and predict hazards and gather actionable insights to strategically prioritize mitigation efforts. This proactive approach enables stakeholders to address issues before they become problems, reduce or eliminate the severity of impact, reduce time to respond or repair, and reduce costs, while protecting the environment and public safety.

Key features and capabilities

Supports imagery from airborne sensors including drones, manned aircraft and satellites, and processes photogrammetry, GIS Data and survey data. The company routinely incorporates project-specific data collected by environmental consulting firms to strengthen models.

Using high performance cloud computing and spatial clustering, the platform is massively scalable and rapidly processes large datasets, simultaneously with unprecedented speed and geodetic accuracy. Aerial imagery can be processed in minutes or hours, not days or weeks.

Process multiple flights from numerous pilots on shared projects simultaneously allows for efficient, rapid workflows.

Secure, redundant, and unlimited storage prevents loss and unauthorized access of data.

A full suite of industry-specific analysis tools and workflows tailored to the oil and gas industry and civil engineering industries.

Streamlined compliance reporting with at-a-glance summaries and regulator-approved reporting documentation, covering projects ranging from a few acres to thousands.

“With SolSpec, we eliminate much of the guesswork from identifying issues that pose the greatest risk to our projects,” said Todd Knapp, Vice President at Hanging H Companies, a full-service pipeline construction company. “Using SolSpec, we can now confidently and accurately predict where and how geohazards, stormwater and erosion patterns could impact assets before they occur, or figure out why they occurred after the fact. This means better construction planning, safer operations, fewer incidents and shut-ins, reduced costs and greater confidence for pipeline integrity and safe operations.”

Todd Knapp and SolSpec CEO Toby Kraft will present during the Commercial UAV Expo on “Advancing Pipeline Safety with Aerial Analytics and UAVs,” Tuesday 10/29 at 2:00 pm in Pavilion 3. For more information visit https://www.expouav.com/session/energy-vertical-breakout-session .

The broad commercial release of the platform is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

About SolSpec

SolSpec, Inc. a leading provider of data analytics to the energy and civil engineering markets. SolSpec’s solution utilizes high-throughput data processing and artificial intelligence algorithms to identify and predict project-based risk for pipeline right of ways (ROW), infrastructure construction and large land development projects. Founded in 2017, SolSpec today works with some of the largest companies in the midstream oil and gas industry. Visit us online at www.solspec.io .

Heather Racicot, hracicot@solspec.io , 360-632-5616

Robert Blank, rblank@solspec.io , 720-582-6096



