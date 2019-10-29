One World Pharma Now Ready for Production, Completes an Additional 100,000 Square Feet of Colombian Greenhouse Space

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that it has completed construction of its first greenhouse in Popayan, giving the company 120,000 total square feet of covered growing space.

One World Pharma has also completed all requisite support areas at the farm for production and compliance with GAP standards including offices, post processing of plants, warehouse, conference room, lunch area, bathrooms and showers. The Company now owns 30 acres of highly desirable Popayán farmland.

“The completion of this massive greenhouse and related support infrastructure is a significant development for the Company and the shareholders as it signals our arrival at an important, catalytic new phase,” stated Brian Moore, President of One World Pharma. “We are now headed toward full production with the proper licensing and local partners to execute our plan.

“For months we have planned, and built, and created the relationships needed to succeed in relative silence, preferring to tell the market more about our actual achievements rather than our goals,” added Moore. “Today we begin to show the execution and momentum of our mission to partner with the people of Colombia to become a leading international producer and seller of the finest Colombian cannabis ingredients.”

One World Pharma Inc. is the U.S. parent company of One World Pharma S.A.S, a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, for research purposes and expects to begin harvesting commercially in the second quarter of 2020. The company intends to supply the highest quality cannabis and hemp derivatives in crude oil, distillate and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GMP standards.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Current Report on 8-KA filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

