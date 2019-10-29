ZRG Partners Announces a New Digital Talent Hiring Platform, Celebrates UK Expansion

New Z Intelligence (Zi) Platform Enables Clients to Fill Critical Roles Quicker and with Better Results

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG Partners , the fastest growing global executive search firm, announced today the formal launch of the Z intelligence (Zi) platform, a game-changing digital platform to transform how companies conduct senior level executive recruiting and create competitive advantage.



“The way companies work with executive recruiting firms to hire leaders has not fundamentally changed in decades. Meanwhile, every other part of the business world has embraced data, analytics and technology enhancement,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG Partners. “Our new digital Zi talent hiring platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.”

ZRG reports that its Zi platform is a refined and upgraded digital version of the company's Z score process that has been a key differentiator in the market for nearly two decades. Although the methodology is the same, the company has invested the last year developing this proprietary software that has proven to reduce the cycle time for recruitment by 30% with an increase in overall effectiveness.

The firm specialties in global executive recruiting, innovative outsourcing, and fact-based hiring. It has particular expertise in the following industries: aerospace, board services, consumer, cybersecurity and digital intelligence, education, financial services, healthcare, industrial, life sciences, nonprofit, private equity, technology, real estate, and insurance.

“ZRG has been at the front of providing clients with data and analytics to drive better hiring. The next generation of digital executive search combines real time collaboration with our clients to not only enhance the speed and the results of the hiring process,” said Mark Cummings, Head of Marketing for ZRG. “Executive search has traditionally been a slow process, yet our clients are cutting four to six weeks off the traditional executive search timeline by using our digital platform to change how hiring is done.”

Additionally, this week ZRG celebrates the official launch of its UK office in London. Earlier this year, ZRG acquired Holker Watkin , a leader in the placement of strategy and transformation professionals across Europe and other key markets. The business is operating as a ZRG company, focused on supporting client needs for senior-level strategy professionals on a retained and interim project basis. This acquisition adds $11 million in annual revenues to ZRG and bolsters the company’s presence in Europe. ZRG also has a strong presence in South America and Asia.

About ZRG Partners

Since 1999, ZRG Partners ’ data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

ZRG Partners’ sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders. Leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and our ability to identify quality candidates, Strong leadership effectively steers the ship of a company. It’s not uncommon for businesses to falter under sub-par leadership; that’s where ZRG comes into play by helping firms identify and hire the right leaders. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive advantage to provide our clients with the industry advantage.

Media Contact : John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com



