Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces New Trading Name and Trading Symbol

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (currently OTC Pink: TOMI) announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) has approved the Company’s request to change its OTC Markets ticker symbol.



The Company’s trading symbol will become “GTVE” which will better reflect its legal name as set forth in its corporate charter. These changes will become effective as of the opening of market trading on November 1, 2019.

The name of the Company has already changed to “Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.” from its former name “Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc.”.

In connection with the changes to its trading name and trading symbol, the Company’s common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number of 38123L105. Outstanding stock certificates will not be affected by the aforementioned changes and will not need to be exchanged.

All stock trading, filings and market-related information will be reported under the new trading name and trading symbol after the change takes place.

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in. For short updates on the Company, please follow the Company Twitter account at @GTV_Inc

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. 3430 East Russell Road Suite 301-18 Las Vegas, NV 89120 1-800-916-5882



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.