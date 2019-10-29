The VIA Agency Wins Competitive Pitch for the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The Award-Winning Agency was selected as 2020 Partner by the Kennedy Library Foundation to launch a first-of-its kind exhibit for the prestigious John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VIA Agency, an award-winning full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Portland, has announced today that they have been selected by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation as creative partners for 2020. VIA won the business in a competitive pitch and will begin pushing out creative work in early spring 2020. Led by VIA’s new CCO, Bobby Hershfield, this will be an exciting creative collaboration for the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, which has a history of working with top agencies to produce award-winning campaigns, like the 2019 “Words Count” campaign.



“VIA is thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with such an esteemed organization, especially as the JFK Library plans for a landmark year,” says Leann Leahy, CEO of The VIA Agency. “During these uncertain times, we’re looking forward to shining a light on the Kennedy Library Foundation’s mission.”

The VIA Agency will help support the launch of a new special exhibition at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library; an exhibition unlike anything that has been done before. The elements of work will be print, OOH, broadcast and digital/online collateral. Together, The VIA Agency and the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation aim to bring visitors from the Northeast and beyond into the library and museum in record numbers.

“VIA’s reputation for bold and creative thinking, along with their track record for innovative, smart campaigns, make them the right partner to break new ground with us in 2020,” said Rachel Flor, who will assume the Executive Director role at the Kennedy Library Foundation at year end. “We look forward to bringing more visitors to our Library through this special exhibit supported by VIA’s work.”

