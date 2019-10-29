A Hero for Every Gamer: NVIDIA Introduces New GeForce GTX SUPER Series

GTX 1660 SUPER Takes Baton from GTX 1060, The World’s Most Popular GPU

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest addition to its GeForce® GTX® family of gaming GPUs, NVIDIA today unveiled the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER -- the successor to its most successful GPU ever -- as well as the GeForce 1650 SUPER.



Designed to deliver even more horsepower for today’s most popular games, including Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends, the pair deliver up to 2X the performance of the prior generation GTX 10-series GPUs and up to 50 percent more performance over the original GTX 16-series. The new GPUs are powered by the Turing architecture and ship with superfast GDDR6 memory.

Along with the new GPUs, NVIDIA is releasing its latest Game Ready Driver, which delivers Day 0 support for hundreds of AAA titles and four new gaming features -- ReShade, NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency, Enhanced Customizable Image Sharpening, and Turing Encoder -- which are described below.

ReShade Filters Come to GeForce Experience

With over 3 million downloads last year, ReShade benefits from a vibrant modding community that creates amazing post-processing shaders for PC gaming. With the latest Game Ready Driver and GeForce Experience update, GeForce gamers can tap into hundreds of ReShade filters and easily apply them in their favorite games using NVIDIA Freestyle or Ansel .

Ultra Low Latency Mode for G-SYNC Displays: Responsive, Smooth, Tear-Free Gaming

The NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency (NULL) mode has been enhanced with support for G-SYNC variable rate technology support, so gamers can enjoy the tear-free visuals provided by G-SYNC, along with the benefit of quick response time that lower latency provides in games.

Enhanced Customizable Image Sharpening For Hundreds of Games

NVIDIA has also integrated an improved image-sharpening filter in the NVIDIA Control Panel for even faster performance and support for all DirectX 9, 11 and 12 games. It has adjustable sharpening sliders and offers a per-game profile, so gamers can custom tailor the level of sharpness for each of their favorite games.

Turing Encoder Built for Gaming and Broadcasting

Designed for gamers who like to stream on platforms like Twitch and Mixer , the new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER and 1650 SUPER GPUs feature the latest Turing Encoder ( NVENC ), which enables professional-level image quality and maximum game performance. With support from top streaming applications like Open Broadcaster Software and XSplit , GeForce users can benefit from new and improved NVENC integrations, making it easier than ever to start streaming their gameplay.

Specifications and Additional Features

The new GPUs take advantage of many of Turing’s modern architecture innovations, including concurrent floating point and integer operations, a unified cache architecture and deliver turbocharged performance using adaptive shading technology.

The 1660 SUPER and 1650 SUPER GPUs use new GDDR6 memory running at 14 Gbps and 12 Gbps. They are designed to play games at 1440p and 1080p, respectively, and have boost clocks of almost 1.8 GHz, which can be easily overclocked for even more performance. They also support GeForce Experience ™, the NVIDIA gaming application that provides unique, easy-to-use in-game features such as:

NVIDIA Highlights — automatically captures the best gaming moments. Close to 50 games already support Highlights, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Fortnite, and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS.

— automatically captures the best gaming moments. Close to 50 games already support Highlights, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Fortnite, and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS. NVIDIA Ansel — lets gamers take stunning in-game photos in more than 80 games and share their favorite photos and participate in monthly photo contests on Shot with GeForce .

— lets gamers take stunning in-game photos in more than 80 games and share their favorite photos and participate in monthly photo contests on . NVIDIA Freestyle — lets gamers customize the appearance of more than 650 games using post-processing technology. The latest filters can convert gameplay or photos into an oil painting or watercolor, or deliver an appearance that is right out of a movie or a retro 1980s environment.

Availability and Pricing

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER custom boards are now available worldwide, starting at $229, from leading add-in card providers including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER custom boards will be available worldwide on Nov. 22, with pricing to be announced later. Pricing will vary based on partner designs, features and region.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a computer technology company that has pioneered GPU-accelerated computing. It targets the world’s most demanding users — gamers, designers and scientists — with products, services and software that power amazing experiences in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, professional visualization and autonomous cars. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

(1) The GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER is up to 20 percent faster (based on Fortnite (19x10 temporal AA) than the original GTX 1660 and up to 1.5x faster (based on Rainbow Six Siege) than the previous-generation GTX 1060 6GB. The GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER is up to 50 percent faster (based on Sniper Elite) than the original GTX 1650 and up to 2x faster (based on Sniper Elite and Fortnite) than the previous-generation GTX 1050.

