Agreement Express Announces Participation in Schwab OpenView Gateway®.

Plans include advancements to integrations that will provide advisors with a seamless end-to-end digital experience for new account openings and transitions.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agreement Express, a leading client onboarding and transitions software platform for wealth firms, today announces its participation in Schwab OpenView Gateway®.

Agreement Express is the only onboarding solution integrated into the Schwab OpenView Gateway platform. The Schwab OpenView Gateway platform provides advisors who custody with Schwab Advisor Services™ with comprehensive integration capabilities via leading third-party solutions that, in combination with Schwab Advisor Services’ proprietary tools, help streamline workflows so advisors can focus on serving clients.

“The team at Agreement Express is deeply committed to our custodian relationship with Schwab Advisor Services,” says Matt Mancini, vice president of wealth networks at Agreement Express. “Advancing our relationship with Schwab is an integral part of our 2019 and 2020 strategic initiatives in the wealth vertical. We’re excited to be working even more closely with Schwab to develop secure and reliable integrations that drive growth for wealth management firms, and make the onboarding and transitions processes easier and more customer-centric.”

Roadmap Enhancements Transform Onboarding Experience for Advisors & Clients

“We are pleased to welcome Agreement Express into our growing ecosystem of integration capabilities,” says John Connor, vice president of Digital Advisor Solutions at Charles Schwab. “Their onboarding and transitions solution is a valuable addition to the platform, and aligns well with our continuing mission to provide advisors with the tools and resources they need to operate and grow their firms securely and efficiently.”

Items on the Agreement Express and Schwab integration roadmap include: enhancements to straight through processing (STP) capabilities and API services to enhance digital account openings, as well as continued development of pre-fill functionality to make completion of advisor web forms and signing packages faster and easier.

“Together, with the team at Schwab, we’re creating a technology solution that’s never before been offered to wealth firms and advisors,” says Dave O’Brien, CEO at Agreement Express. “Our aim in the wealth vertical is to provide a best-in-class experience for single and multi-custodian firms. Our strategic planning initiative with Schwab is a huge step forward in progressing our relationship and developing the most relevant and innovative offering that transforms the advisor and client onboarding and transition experience.”

About Agreement Express

Agreement Express is the leading client onboarding platform for financial services. The Agreement Express wealth platform allows wealth management firms to provide their clients with a fully digital account opening workflow that is practically invisible. With compliant fillable advisor landing pages, a multi-custodian and proprietary form catalog, eSignature and more, Agreement Express is the first end-to-end onboarding solution that delivers exceptional customer experience while driving greater back office operational efficiencies. The platform is the first of its kind to help wealth firms gather, use, and reuse client data to improve and evolve rich customer experiences — enabling financial institutions to provide best-in-class digital onboarding to their clients and grow their business. To learn more about Agreement Express, visit agreementexpress.com. To learn more about the Agreement Express and Schwab technology integration, visit Charles Schwab Advisor Services.

