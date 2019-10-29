Fortem Technologies Partners With Bosch to Add High-Performance Imaging Capabilities to SkyDome Security Platform

Partnership adds DeepIntegrationTM with Bosch Video Analytics into Fortem SkyDome as another layer of security for infrastructures, venues, borders and regions.

/EIN News/ -- Pleasant Grove, UT, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, a leading provider of airspace awareness, safety and security solutions for a drone world, today announced a partnership with Bosch, a leading global supplier of security, safety and communications products and systems, to incorporate Bosch’s high resolution cameras with built-in video analytics capabilities with the Fortem SkyDome airspace awareness platform. Fortem has deployed several Bosch-enabled SkyDome systems for international customer infrastructures, some of which are for the world’s largest sporting events and venues, to protect from careless, clueless or malicious drone flights.

This integration adds an additional layer of visibility and analytics to Fortem’s SkyDome platform. DeepIntegration™ makes it possible for SkyDome to cue the Bosch MIC IP starlight 7000i and MIC IP fusion 9000i cameras multiple times per second so they pan, tilt and zoom with precision on multiple objects at once, within its digitized airspace. Every SkyDome deployment is customized to fit each customer’s unique infrastructure, terrain, rules of engagement and security process needs.

“Much of the airspace above outdoor venues and campuses is virtually unprotected,” said Fortem Technologies CEO Timothy Bean. “Fortem solves that problem today. We’re excited to fuse our existing SkyDome's air-to-air video capability with Bosch’s ground-to-air video cameras, as this is yet another example of how Fortem provides a deeply integrated physical security solution that’s unique in the market."

“Fortem is a great example of companies that are advancing the way technology is used to secure people, buildings and cities,” said Jeff Swan, regional marketing vice president of Bosch Security and Safety Systems – North America. “Fortem’s integration of our video security cameras provides users with improved situational awareness when drones are present in the area being monitored.”

Fortem’s array of solutions includes TrueView radar, the world’s smallest, most accurate, cost efficient, distributable radar of its kind, as well as SkyDome, the adaptable AI platform that digitizes airspace and fuses TrueView and other networked sensor outputs to autonomously monitor any environment in 3D. By detecting, assessing and discriminating airborne threats in real-time, SkyDome anticipates vulnerabilities and can alert personnel, cue defensive measures or launch DroneHunter to autonomously neutralize dangerous or malicious drones. SkyDome is the only platform that achieves total airspace awareness, safety and security, adding a critical layer of air defense to an existing security framework.

About Bosch

The Bosch division Building Technologies is a leading global supplier of security, safety, and communications products and systems. In selected countries Bosch offers solutions and services for building security, energy efficiency and building automation. About 9,000 associates generated sales of roughly 2.0 billion euros in 2018. Protecting lives, buildings and assets is the major aim. The product portfolio includes video surveillance, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. Professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound and music complete the range. Building Technologies develops and manufactures in its own plants in Europe, Americas and Asia. Additional information is available online at www.boschbuildingtechnologies.com.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, safety and security. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects and defends the world’s corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

