Students Pay Less To Attend PowerTest 2020 Conference in Chicago

NETA announces current students can take advantage of student discounts to attend PowerTest 2020, the premier electrical safety and maintenance event

/EIN News/ -- PORTAGE, Mich., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces student pricing for PowerTest 2020 Conference to be held in Chicago, Illinois, February 24-28, 2020.



“Students are the future electrical testing professionals and each year NETA is thrilled to show them how a career in electrical safety and maintenance technologies can impact their future professional endeavors - all while taking advantage of learning opportunities,” says Scott Dude, Chair of Student Alliance Committee.

NETA is excited to offer students access to PowerTest 2020 with $150 Monday and Tuesday registration which includes the keynote address, technical presentations, symposium, new product forum, hospitality suites, and trade show. A $25 Tuesday-only registration is also available and includes panel sessions, a complimentary lunch, and the trade show.

At PowerTest 2020 students will:



Learn – Receive educational training and insight from key players doing innovative work in the industry. The knowledge gained at PowerTest can have a direct impact on students’ future employment. Join hundreds of seasoned professionals in learning about technical tools and resources that can be immediately applied within the electrical testing and maintenance field.



Connect – Build relationships and establish valuable contacts with leading industry professionals. With 500+ potential mentors in attendance, PowerTest is a prominent place for students to interact with manufacturers, suppliers, and thought leaders in the industry.



PowerTest is especially beneficial for students interested in or studying utility maintenance, electrical engineering, government, thermography, and wind energy.

Students can take advantage of student discounts by contacting NETA directly at 888.300.6382 (NETA).

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

