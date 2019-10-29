Wasabi Opens New US East Coast Region Data Center

Partners with Iron Mountain to Expand US Presence and Meet Influx of Regional Customer Demand

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, welcomes the opening of another US East Coast region data center located in Iron Mountain’s Manassas, Virginia facility, to serve record demand from its customers. The deployment of the latest data center offers more connectivity options for current and new customers, additional data center redundancy, and at faster speeds for enterprises in close proximity to their respective data centers. As Wasabi scales globally, the company continues to work swiftly and diligently to meet its customers’ needs for reliable, affordable, secure, and high performing cloud storage.

The demand for Wasabi hot cloud storage is strong and accelerating as fueled by this year’s debut of its Partner Program which has generated rapid growth and delivered new customers for enterprise class cloud storage. As the industry’s only cloud service that is focused exclusively on storage, Wasabi is committed to delivering best-of-breed cloud storage directly to its customers’ fingertips and in close range to where they are located for optimal performance at disruptively affordable rates. Wasabi is 1/5th the price of Amazon S3 and faster than the competition with no fees for egress or API requests.

David Friend, CEO of Wasabi shares, “The demand for Wasabi hot cloud storage has even exceeded our predictions. Customers migrating from on-prem storage to Wasabi understand the importance and relevance of storing data in the cloud to remain competitive. Typically, storing data in Wasabi costs less than just the annual maintenance fees for other on-prem storage equipment and most enterprises know that eventually all data will be stored in the cloud. With the opening of our newest US East Coast data center, our current and potential customers have access to the most affordable and best performing cloud storage solution available and can have the confidence that Wasabi will grow and scale with their future data storage needs at the industry’s best rates.”

“We’re honored to have Wasabi as a customer and partner,” said Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers at Iron Mountain. “Iron Mountain’s trusted brand aligned well with Wasabi’s growth strategy. With our laser-focused customer support, FedRAMP compliant facilities and low latency network, we are well positioned to support Wasabi’s success.”

Wasabi signed the agreement with Iron Mountain on February 1, 2019. The Manassas location is the fourth data center for Wasabi, in addition to its existing locations in Ashburn, Virginia, Hillsboro, Oregon and Amsterdam, NL. In support of the company’s 20+% month-to-month growth rate, Wasabi plans to open multiple additional data centers in the near future, including recently announced plans in Japan with new partner NTT Communications Corporation.

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price of Amazon S3 and faster than the competition with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and our blog.

About Iron Mountain:

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.

