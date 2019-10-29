Adesto® Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Accelerate Time-to-Market for Customers

Combination of Adesto Flash Memory ICs and STM32 MCUs Ensures High-Performance, Power-Efficient Processing in Emerging IoT Applications

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and systems for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to enable optimal system operation for emerging IoT devices through the combination of its non-volatile memory (NVM) devices and the STM32 line of microcontrollers (MCUs).



Adesto has been collaborating with ST to optimize the combination of the latest Adesto NOR flash memory products with STM32 MCUs to ensure customers can get to market quickly with high-performance, highly efficient systems that leverage external memory. Adesto’s memories include application-specific features such as optimization for high-bandwidth, eXecute-in-Place (XiP) operation, data logging and low-power designs. Initial power and performance benchmark results show that the STM32 MCUs are able to take full advantage of these valuable features for enhanced system performance.

“By joining the ST Partner Program, we’re strengthening our ongoing collaboration and accelerating time-to-market for customers whose systems can benefit from external memory,” said Graham Loveridge, VP marketing, memory products, at Adesto. “We are seeing increasing interest in our NVMs including EcoXiP™ octal xSPI devices and the highly efficient FusionHD™ NVMs. We anticipate that the system benchmarks of these devices combined with STM32 MCUs will be increasingly compelling as ST continues to roll out future devices.”

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to help customers’ design teams access extra skills and resources to speed customer development efforts. By identifying and making customers aware of ST-Partner companies with complementary products and services, and adding a certification process that assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence, the ST Partner Program accelerates design and product development and shrinks time-to-market for new products. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners .

