Greypoint Capital Adds Jeffrey Weber To Management Team

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greypoint Capital Inc. ("Greypoint" and/or "Company"), a Canadian alternative lender for middle market companies, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Weber has recently joined the Company as Senior Vice President.



Prior to Greypoint, Mr. Weber was Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo from 2012 to 2019 where he helped lead the development and build-out of the middle market banking practice in Toronto, covering Central and Eastern Canada. Mr. Weber successfully led the originations and relationship management aspects of the business with a focus on providing growth capital for strategic M&A, capex, and working capital to both privately and publicly held Canadian headquartered companies.

From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Weber was a Director at National Bank of Canada within their Toronto based National Accounts Corporate Finance team. During that time, he helped grow the upper middle market loan portfolio for Ontario and Western Canada through originating and underwriting bilateral and syndicated credit facilities. Capital was deployed for LBO's, M&A, real estate and P3 infrastructure financings.

In addition, Mr. Weber held various roles at the TD Commercial Bank from 2004 to 2006 supporting middle market owner/operators with their business financing needs.

Mr. Weber has an MBA from Dalhousie University and has been involved in several early stage tech companies both from an operational and investor perspective.

"We are excited to have Jeff join as we look to grow our team to reach and work with more Canadian businesses on their financing requirements. Jeff's background and network will compliment the existing management team's, while increasing our capability to pursue more transactions" said Holly Allen, President and CEO of Greypoint.

Greypoint was launched in 2013 as a private debt fund to help Canadian middle market companies with their financing needs. Greypoint's credit offerings include term loans, bridge loans, and private bonds, among others. Loan sizes range from $10 to $150 million, with a term of one to five years in duration.

Holly Allen, holly.allen@greypoint.ca , 416.367.6883



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.