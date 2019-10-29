Indian Teclos | 2019-2025 Internet Telephony as a Service Report - Size of Opportunity, Scope of Growth, and Business Model Changes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Telephony as Service for Indian Telcos - Local Opportunity, Market-Sizing, & Forecast 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The inter-ministerial Telecom Commission last year gave a green signal to a proposal for Indian telecom operators to avail Internet telephony in the country.

This report explores the size of the opportunity, scope of growth, and business model changes that Internet telephony will trigger among Indian telecom operators and Internet service providers (ISPs) who wish to operationalize Internet Telephony in the near future.



The report further examines immediate to long term impact of this newly introduced technology, and the dichotomies that will emerge in result among small, new, large, and other stakeholders like MVNOs operating in the value chain.



This research report analyses four aspects vis-a-vis Internet Telephony market in India that cover the following:



Aspect one - looks at the impact of Internet telephony as a disruptive force in the Indian telecom market, covering: how OTT players have captured a significant portion of the voice calling market, and offering indirect competition to established operators. Will the provision to avail Internet telephony help traditional mobile operators build a failsafe strategy against OTTs?



Aspect two - scrutinises the changing market dynamics of telecom services that led to the introduction of Internet Telephony. Why Internet Telephony once considered a direct threat to traditional voice is now being considered by policymakers as something that should be embraced? What are the issues that may come up as a threat to incumbents?



Aspect three - analyses the nature of changes that the wider transition to Internet Telephony will bring to the Indian telecom market. In particular, the change in business models, pricing strategies, the emergence of a possible new breed of players, and the possibilities of convergence (mobility with content, commerce, etc.) have been discussed at length.



Aspect four - analyses the broader implications of Internet Telephony on the Indian mobile consumer market. What would be the response of consumers for Internet Telephony? Can operators leverage Internet Telephony to boost internet penetration in Rural India? Can Internet Telephony offer an unexpected demand for a budget smartphone? Is it a big opportunity for telcos to capture untapped mobile banking and payment opportunity in rural India? Can operators leverage Internet Telephony to stop any further loss of brand value to OTTs? How big is this an opportunity for MVNOs?



Key Questions Answered



1. What is the need of the hour for Indian telcos?

2. What should be ideal positioning strategies for Internet Telephony?

3. What are the strategic options for operators to counter OTTs' VoIP?

4. How Internet telephony regulation is evolving worldwide?

5. How big a threat Google is for mobile operators?

6. What are the various multifold strategies of OTTs worldwide and in India?

7. How did a few OTTs achieve great success?

8. How leading operators are tackling the OTT threat?

9. Who are the leading Internet telephony Vendors?

10. What will be the market size and the growth rate of the Indian Internet telephony market in the coming years?

Companies Mentioned



Airtel

BSNL

DoT

Ericsson

FaceTime

Facebook

GSMA

Google

Huawei

Idea

Infobip

KakaoTalk

LINE

Microsoft

Nokia

Reliance Jio

Ribbon Communications

Skype

TRAI

Telegram

Viber

Vodafone

Vonage

WeChat

WhatsApp

ZTE

