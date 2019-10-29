5G: Pre-, Par- & Post-5G Recommendations for Telcos (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Strategic Recommendations for Telcos 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Research provides strategic roadmaps and guidelines to operators. The guidelines are provided for three phases of 5G; Pre-5G, Par-5G, and Post-5G. These guidelines are highly crucial for all the operators irrespective of their current state of 5G involvement.



Questions answered by the Research



1. What should be ideal strategy during three phases of 5G?

2. How operators can utilise contrarian perspective to design their 5G roadmap?

3. How operators can gain more from Pre-5G technologies?

Key Topics Covered



1. Pre-5G Conclusions & Recommendations

1.1. 4G-as-5G Offerings

1.2. 5G Strategic Placement

1.3. Selecting Roadmaps

1.4. Spectrum Policies & Future

1.5. Careful Investment Planning & Resource Reutilisation.

1.6. New Protocols & Possibilities



2. Par-5G Recommendations

2.1. Out-band & Narrow Frequency Band Interference Control & Utilisation

2.2. Gaining more from Beamforming & M-MIMO

2.3. Versatile Portfolio Planning

2.3.1. Pricing & Monetisation from Day-1

2.3.1.1. Intrinsic Monetisation

2.3.1.2. Extrinsic Monetisation

2.3.1.3. ARPU/Cs from Day-1

2.4. New Collaborations for Enhanced Capabilities & Service Delivery

2.5. Challenges

2.6. Practical 5G Use & Portfolio Customisation

2.7. Energy Efficiency



3. Post-5G Recommendations

3.1. 5G in Action; 2025 to 2018 [Contrarian Perspectives]

3.2. The Socio-Economic and Business Implications of 5G, 2019 to 2025

3.3. World 5G Subscriber & Segmentation Forecasts 2020 to 2025, & Beyond

3.4. 5G ARPU/C Forecasts 2020 to 2025, & Beyond

3.5. Getting more via SDN & 3rd Party Partnerships



4. Security in the 5G World



5. Conclusions

5.1. World 5G R&D Trial Spend Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

5.2. Vision 2030; Robots, A new lifestyle statement!

