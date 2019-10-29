Global 5G Vendor Selection & Portfolios Report 2019-2025 with Case Studies on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung & Huawei

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Vendor Selection & Portfolios 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vendor selection for a 5G network can play a substantial role in bringing down Capex & Opex while improving overall customer experience and flawless delivery of services. The SLAs are perennially complex in nature as they vary from case to case leaving service providers befuddled over; could they have got more, or if the deal they have got is ideal or just shortsighted in terms of future prospects.

This research attempts to help aspirant service providers evaluate their 5G infrastructure needs well and provides a roadmap of sorts based on near 10 operator case studies, extensive primary research material, and experiences shared by small to mid to large-sized service providers, comprehensively from all across the globe.

The research inculcates critical analysis of key 5G vendors, their (5G) portfolios, full & limited packages & offerings, future strategies, & forecasts while discerning all-important operator-vendor 5G trials 'currently underway', including next-gen use cases, technologies, and devices. The results of the trials have been mentioned inside the report to allow end-users to get the gist of the efforts, costs, & challenges involved in raising an ideal 5G network.



5G Vendor Selection & Portfolios 2019-2025 also lists various 3rd parties supporting the development of the 5G ecosystem along with growth opportunities, recommendations, & forecasts for the period 2019-2025.



Questions Answered by the Research



1. Who are leading 5G vendors?

2. Which vendor has conducted most of the 5G trials?

3. What are the key devices used for 5G trials?

4. Which are the use-cases being tested for 5G trials?

5. What are different third party solution providers?

6. What is the ranking of different 5G vendors?

7. Which vendor has got the most reliable 5G solution?

8. What is the size of the market opportunity for 5G vendors and third-party solution providers?

Key Topics Covered



1. World 5G Trials & Commercial Plotting

1.1 North America

1.2 Latin America

1.3 Asia Pacific

1.4 Middle East & Africa

1.5 Europe



2. 5G Key Vendor Case Studies

2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Product Portfolio

2.1.3 Strategic Initiatives

2.2 Intel

2.3 Nokia

2.4 Ericsson

2.5 Samsung

2.6 Huawei



3. Specialised or Fragmented Offerings

3.1 Key Independent Asset, & Connectivity Service Providers, Worldwide

3.2 Fronthaul/ Backhaul Solution Providers [e.g. from IP-based to circuit-switch]

3.3 5G Modern Antenna Solution Providers (e.g. Dual Connectivity)

3.4 RAN Modernisation

3.5 Most Energy-friendly Solutions

3.6 Green RAN

3.7 Commercial 5G NR Implementation

3.8 Cloud RAN Planning and Data Center Deployment

3.9 Key Independent NFV Solution Providers

3.10 NFV Offerings

3.11 World NFV Analysis 2019 to 2025

3.12 Modern Chipset Providers

3.13 PON Convergence & Cloudification/ Core Experts

3.14 MIMO & Beam-Forming Support Providers

3.15 SDN-specific Experts, Worldwide (Independent s/w vendors, multi-service slicing, etc.)

3.16 Building a Cost-Effective & Flexible 5G Network

3.17 5G-intense Edge Computing-Independent specialists (multi-service integrations, etc.)

3.18 Multi-carrier Filtering & Enabling Experts (uplink/ultra density, mass connectivity

3.19 Millisecond Latency Experts

3.20 SON & Automation

3.21 Network Performance & Optimisation (e.g. V2V Coms, dual mobility, etc.)



4. Key 3rd Party/Partner-Service Enablement Providers, Worldwide

4.1 3rd Party Partnerships

4.2 Brokerage/Service Auction Models

4.3 Bringing Buyers & Sellers together through auctions to enjoy network services

4.4 Key 5G API Enablers & DSVs

4.5 Analysis; Top Operator Application Provider Collaborations

4.6 Key Future Applications in Development (3Q, 2018)

4.7 Key 5G Accelerator Programs [w/ Outcome Analysis, 3Q 2018]

4.8 Billing Solution Providers, Worldwide

4.9 4K Video Delivery Experts

4.10 Top-10 Robotics Corporations

4.11 AI Experts

4.12 VR/ AR Experts

4.13 Top (Big) Data Analytics Options

4.14 IoT Experts (e.g. connection management, energy efficiency, etc.)

4.15 IoT Market Forecast: Shipping vis-a-vis Sales vis-a-vis Revenues, 2019-2025

4.16 IoT Segmentation: Device, Personal, & Commercial use w/ growth forecast 2019-2025

4.17 Memory & Storage Solutions (storage-as-service, unified control/ data planes, etc.)

4.18 Mission Critical Applications (enterprise cloud, etc.)

4.19 5G Testing

4.20 Non-Telco Challengers to watch out for

4.21 OTTs

4.22 Interpretations; Terra graph small cell trials

4.23 Interpretations-Aries Massive MIMO Trial

4.24 Municipal corporations

4.25 Industries (automotive companies, large industrial houses)

4.26 Co-Opitition Analysis (29); Challengers vs. CSPs

4.27 Recommendations for Mobile Operators

4.28 5G Vendor Growth Forecasts, & Recommendations 2019-2025

