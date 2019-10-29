Kentico EMS Introduces AI-driven Content Recommendations

Kentico EMS integrates with Recombee, AI-powered Recommender as a Service, enabling companies to increase customer engagement by providing personalized content and product recommendations.

Marketers nowadays struggle to produce relevant content across web, email, mobile, and other digital channels while consumers expect organizations to provide them with personalized experience. Providing personalization at scale is unthinkable without using the power of artificial intelligence.

Kentico has previously added smart Content Recommendations based on Recombee to Kentico Kontent, their Content-as-a-Service solution. After that, connecting Recombee with Kentico EMS, the web content management and online marketing platform, was the next logical step. Thanks to this integration, companies can now utilize AI-driven recommendations in Kentico 12 to deliver relevant content to customers with minimum effort.

“It has become very difficult for companies to handle all their customer journeys and patterns, so if you’d like to provide visitors with the best content and customers with the best products, you need to start thinking AI,” said David Komarek, Product Owner at Kentico Software.

Recombee - Content and User Based Recommendations for Business Scenarios

Recombee is the leading recommendation platform for the online world, gaining experience in predictive modeling and recommender systems since 2001. This Recommender as a Service generates both content-based and user-based recommendations. Since Recombee provides real-time machine learning, the process of setting it up and keeping it running is almost effortless. In addition, Recombee can utilize content items and also customer data such as web usage, past purchase, and customer behavior that are managed in Kentico EMS.

Companies can use Recombee for a number of business scenarios depending on who their customers are, the type of their business, or the industry they work in. The typical scenarios include product recommendation which aims to increase basket size or conversion rates using personalized product suggestions, content recommendation to provide content relevant to the specific point along the customer’s journey, and personalizing email and push notification messages to increase open rates and CTRs.

The integration is available on the Kentico Marketplace. After deployment, the module connects Kentico with the Recombee service. Right now, the product recommendation scenario is supported and others are planned to be added.

About Kentico

Kentico’s products include Kentico EMS, the all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform, and Kentico Kontent, the flexible Content-as-a-Service solution. Kentico EMS allows users to manage content, contacts, and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze the results to create and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. Kentico’s CaaS solution, Kentico Kontent, enables collaboration across the entire content lifecycle and integrates with any systems the customer has adopted. Flexible content models, collaboration, and workflow lead to faster content production and consistent experiences across channels.

