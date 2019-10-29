Global Ultrafiltration Industry

Ultrafiltration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14. 9%. Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Polymeric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$55 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymeric will reach a market size of US$97.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$412.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alfa Laval AB; Beijing OriginWater Technology Co., Ltd.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; GEA Group AG; Hydranautics; Hyflux Ltd.; Inge GmbH; Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.; M Company; Markel Corporation; Membranium; Microdyn-Nadir GmbH; Pall Corporation; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; Pentair PLC; Polymem; Scinor Water America, LLC.; SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions; Synder Filtration; Toray Industries, Inc.; Toyobo Co., Ltd.; Veolia Environnement SA; Veolia Water Technologies





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ultrafiltration: An Outlook

Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude

Growing Need for Clean and Pure Water Fuels Ultrafiltration Market

Increasing Adoption of Microfiltration Membranes in Food &

Beverages, and Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Ultrafiltration Membrane Modules Market - Major Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultrafiltration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Novel Membrane Technology Cleans Water at Faster Rate

ZeeWeed Ultrafiltration Membranes - An Innovative Technology to

Treat Wastewater Plant

Purification of Bore And Industrial Waste Water by Pilot Plant

Energy Reduction by Ultrabright X-rays Technology for Desalination

Demand on Rise for Reverse Osmosis Membrane Technology for

Clean Water

Cellulose Membrane Evolves as an Eco-Friend Technology for

Clean Wastewater

Thermally Infused Phase Separation Emerges As a New Technology

for Industrial and Drinking Water

PVDF Ultrafiltration Membrane (UF) Technology for Water Treatment

Treatment of Industrial Waste Water by Smart Filter Coating

Technology

Advancements in Ultrafiltration for Pharma Wastewater Treatment -

An Overview

