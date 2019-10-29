Global Ultrasonic Testing Industry
Ultrasonic Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 9%. Time-of- Flight Diffraction, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Time-of- Flight Diffraction will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$74 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$62 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Time-of- Flight Diffraction will reach a market size of US$68.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$608.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amerapex Corporation; Applied Technical Services, Inc.; Ashtead Technology Ltd.; General Electric Company; Mistras Group, Inc.; NDT Systems Inc.; Olympus Corporation; Sonatest Ltd; Sonotron NDT; Tecscan Systems Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultrasonic Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ultrasonic Testing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ultrasonic Testing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Time-of- Flight Diffraction (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Time-of- Flight Diffraction (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Time-of- Flight Diffraction (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Phased Array (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Phased Array (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Phased Array (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Immersion Testing (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Immersion Testing (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Immersion Testing (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Flaw Detectors (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Flaw Detectors (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Flaw Detectors (Equipment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Thickness Gauges (Equipment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Thickness Gauges (Equipment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Thickness Gauges (Equipment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Transducers & Probes (Equipment) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Transducers & Probes (Equipment) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Transducers & Probes (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other Equipment (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Equipment (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ultrasonic Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the United States by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Ultrasonic Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Ultrasonic Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Ultrasonic Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Ultrasonic Testing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Ultrasonic Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Ultrasonic Testing Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ultrasonic Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Ultrasonic Testing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 59: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Ultrasonic Testing Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Ultrasonic Testing Market in France by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Ultrasonic Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Ultrasonic Testing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Ultrasonic Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Ultrasonic Testing Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Ultrasonic Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Ultrasonic Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Russia by Equipment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Ultrasonic Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Ultrasonic Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Ultrasonic Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Ultrasonic Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 129: Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ultrasonic Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ultrasonic Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Ultrasonic Testing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Ultrasonic Testing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Ultrasonic Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Ultrasonic Testing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Ultrasonic Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Ultrasonic Testing Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 149: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Brazil by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Analysis
by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market
by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Ultrasonic Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for Ultrasonic Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 188: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Ultrasonic Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ultrasonic Testing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Ultrasonic Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ultrasonic Testing Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ultrasonic Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Ultrasonic Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ultrasonic Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 201: Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Ultrasonic Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Ultrasonic Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Ultrasonic Testing Market in Africa by Equipment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Ultrasonic Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMERAPEX CORPORATION
APPLIED TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC.
ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY LTD.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
MISTRAS GROUP INC
NDT SYSTEMS
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
SONATEST
SONOTRON NDT
TECSCAN SYSTEMS INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
