Global Ultra-Thin Glass Industry
Ultra-Thin Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11. 6%. Fusion, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.
New York, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-Thin Glass Industry"
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, Fusion will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$482.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$402.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fusion will reach a market size of US$260.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aeon Glass - Aeon Industries Corp., Ltd.; Air-Craftglass Inc.; Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; AvanStrate Inc.; AviationGlass & Technology BV; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd.; China National Building Material Co., Ltd.; Corning, Inc.; CSG Holding Co. Ltd.; Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd.; Hilgenberg GmbH; Hoya Corporation USA Optics Division; Huihua Glass Co., Ltd.; Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd.; Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.; Noval Glass Group Ltd.; Runtai Industry Co., Ltd.; SCHOTT AG; Suzhou Huadong Coating Glass Co., Ltd.; Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation; Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799857/?utm_source=GNW
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799857/?utm_source=GNW
