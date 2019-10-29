Underwater Acoustic Communication market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14%. Sensor Interface, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Sensor Interface will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$86.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$104.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sensor Interface will reach a market size of US$118.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$386.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aquatec Group Ltd.; BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.; Dspcomm; EvoLogics GmbH; Gavial Holdings; Hydroacoustics Inc.; JPAnalytics; Kongsberg Gruppen ASA; LinkQuest Inc.; Mistral Security, Inc.; Proserv Group Inc.; RTsys; Seagnal Sas; Sonardyne International Ltd.; Subnero; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; Thales Group; Tritech International Limited; Ultra Electronics





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Underwater Acoustic Communication Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Underwater Acoustic Communication Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Sensor Interface (Interface Platform) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Sensor Interface (Interface Platform) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Acoustic Modem (Interface Platform) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Acoustic Modem (Interface Platform) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Interface Platforms (Interface Platform)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 8: Other Interface Platforms (Interface Platform) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 9: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 10: Environmental Monitoring (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Pollution Monitoring (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Pollution Monitoring (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Climate Recording (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Climate Recording (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Hydrography (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Hydrography (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Oceanography (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Oceanography (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Military & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Military & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Homeland Security (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 26: Homeland Security (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Scientific Research & Development (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 28: Scientific Research & Development (End-Use)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Marine (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Marine (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Interface

Platform: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: United States Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Share Breakdown by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Underwater Acoustic Communication

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 34: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: United States Underwater Acoustic Communication

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 36: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Interface Platform:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interface Platform for

2019 and 2025

Table 39: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 40: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 42: Canadian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Underwater Acoustic

Communication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Interface Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Analysis by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Underwater Acoustic Communication in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Underwater Acoustic Communication in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 48: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Interface Platform for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by

Interface Platform: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

Table 51: Chinese Demand for Underwater Acoustic Communication

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Chinese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Chinese Demand for Underwater Acoustic Communication

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Chinese Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Interface Platform:

2018-2025

Table 58: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Breakdown by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Underwater Acoustic Communication

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 60: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Underwater Acoustic Communication

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 62: European Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 63: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in France by

Interface Platform: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: French Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share

Analysis by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Underwater Acoustic Communication Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 66: French Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Underwater Acoustic Communication Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 69: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Interface Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: German Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share

Breakdown by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 75: Italian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Interface Platform for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Italian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by

Interface Platform: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

Table 77: Italian Demand for Underwater Acoustic Communication

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Italian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Underwater Acoustic Communication

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Italian Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Underwater Acoustic

Communication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Interface Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Share Analysis by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Underwater Acoustic Communication in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 84: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Underwater Acoustic Communication in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Interface

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Share Breakdown by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in

Asia-Pacific by Interface Platform: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Analysis by Interface Platform: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Underwater Acoustic Communication Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019

and 2025

Table 97: Underwater Acoustic Communication Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Interface

Platform: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interface

Platform for 2019 and 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 104: Rest of World Underwater Acoustic Communication

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AQUATEC GROUP LTD.

BALTROBOTICS SP.Z.O.O.

DSPCOMM

EVOLOGICS GMBH

GAVIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

HYDROACOUSTICS

JPANALYTICS

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

LINKQUEST

MISTRAL SECURITY

PROSERV GROUP INC.

RTSYS

SEAGNAL SAS

SONARDYNE INTERNATIONAL

SUBNERO

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES

THALES GROUP

TRITECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

ULTRA ELECTRONICS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799861/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.