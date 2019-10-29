Summary ALK Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ALK Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816900/?utm_source=GNW





Globally, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women.There are two main types of lung cancer; small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with NSCLC accounting for approximately 80-90% of all lung cancer cases.



The 5-year survival rate for patients with stage IV disease is less than 5% as majority of patients present with the advanced or metastatic disease at diagnosis. ALK is a member of the receptor tyrosine kinase family and a major factor in regulating cellular proliferation and differentiation.



ALK gene rearrangements account for 5-6% of NSCLC cases and these patients are eligible for ALK Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) therapy.Management of ALK-mutated NSCLC is a major global issue, particularly in regions with high prevalence.



Current clinical guidelines now advocate ALK mutation testing for patients with advanced NSCLC. With rising lung cancer prevalence, increasing popularity of targeted therapies and the wide availability of genetic testing, the volume of the ALK tests is set to increase in the forecast period.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market Model



Currently marketed ALK Tests and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total ALK Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for the market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for the overall market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics International Ltd), Agilent Technologies Inc, Danaher Corp, Biocare Medical LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Cancer Diagnostics Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Merck Group, Oxford Gene Technology Ltd, ZytoVision GmbH, Qiagen NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Takara Bio Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Illumina Inc, New England Biolabs Inc, EntroGen, Inc, Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd, Panagene Inc and Others.



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the ALK Tests marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to buy

The model will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving ALK Tests market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the ALK Tests market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the global and country-specific ALK Tests market from 2015-2028.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.