The global collagen casings market accounted for US$ 1.46 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.46 Mn in 2027

The factors that are driving the growth of the collagen casings market include the superior physical characteristics of collagen casings over natural casings and growing consumer liking for meat-based snacks and products.

However, the emergence of alternatives such as cellulose casings and plastic casings is anticipated to hinder the collagen casings market for same in the coming years. In addition, the incline in the meat production volumes in the developing economies is expected to create a lucrative market opportunity for collagen casings market. Some of the leading players in collagen casings market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the collagen casings market.



The global collagen casings market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and geography.The product type segment is bifurcated into edible and non-edible.



The application areas of collagen casings are fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry-cured sausages, meat-based snacks, and others.The end-use segment consists of industrial food processing, food services, private label, and butcheries & meat producers.



Geographically, the collagen casings market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Europe is leading the collagen casings market, followed by North America.The large scale meat production in Europe and North America attribute to the dominating market shares for collagen casings in these regions.



Besides, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit noteworthy growth due to growth in the meat production industry.The developing countries of Asia Pacific region contribute largely to the rapidly growing meat production in the region.



China and other Southeast Asian countries lead to meat production in APAC. Lower labor costs and availability of large volume of cattle favor the growth of meat production these countries thereby contributing to the overall growth of collagen casings market.



The overall collagen casings market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the collagen casings market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global collagen casings market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the collagen casings market. Some of the players present in collagen casings market are Crown National, Devro Plc., DEWID International Inc., FABIOS Spó?ka Akcyjna (FABIOS SA), Fibran Group, LEM Products, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Nitta Casings Inc., Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, and Viscofan, S.A. among others.

