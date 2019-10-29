Outlook on the Indian Face Matching & Authentication Solutions Market, 2019-2024 | by Deployment Type, Authentication Type, Vertical, Region & Company

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Market By Deployment Type, By Authentication Type (1: 1 and 1: N), By Verticals (Government, Enterprise, BFSI, Mobile Application & Social Media and Others), By Region, By Company Competition Forecast and Opportunities 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian face matching and authentication solutions market is projected to grow from USD 700.63 Million in 2018 to USD 4,335.6 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 35.94% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Face matching and authentication solution involve hardware, software and services. Also, the market size calculations are done based on the revenue generated at the price point of the consumer end. Increasing use of face matching and authentication solutions by the government for airports, passports, defense, etc., growing demand of cloud-based solutions and increasing demand in various end-users such as enterprises, BFSI, etc. are some of the driving factors for the face matching and authentication solutions market in India.



By Deployment Type, On-premise Deployment dominated the Indian face matching and authentication solutions market in 2018. However, cloud deployment type is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment type during the forecast period as it offers various benefits such as on-demand scalability, flexibility and reduced capital expenditure.



By Authentication Type, 1: N authentication type dominated the Indian face matching and authentication solutions market in 2018 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing authentication type during the forecast period owing to the fact that government uses 1:N authentication type for criminal identification, identifying missing children, etc., which is not possible with 1:1 authentication type.



By Verticals, Government vertical dominated the Indian face matching and authentication solution market in 2018 as the government requires facial recognition for various applications including registration & identification of criminals, crowd control, paperless travel at airports and in defense, Aadhar and related applications.



By Region, South region garnered the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the North region is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to the increased IT expenditure in Delhi and NCR region.



Key Players in the Indian face matching and authentication solutions market are NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Videonetics Technology Private Limited, Matrix Comsec Private Limited, Gemalto Digital Security Private Limited and Zerone Consulting Private Limited.

Years Considered for this Report

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019E

Forecast Period: 2020F-2024F

The Objective of the Study

To define, segment, describe and forecast the Indian face matching and authentication solutions market on the basis of Deployment Type, Authentication Type, Verticals, Region and Company.

To analyze and forecast the Indian face matching and authentication solutions market size in terms of value.

To present detailed market segmentation and forecast the segment market size, in terms of value. Verticals namely, Government, Enterprise, BFSI, Mobile Application & Social Media and Others are included in the report.

To identify the drivers and challenges for the Indian face matching and authentication solutions market.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of value for the Indian face matching and authentication solutions market with respect to the Deployment Type, Authentication Type and Region.

To profile the leading players in the market which are driving the innovation and technological advancements in the Indian face matching and authentication solutions market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. India Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Respondents, By Parameters Considered while Buying Face Matching and Authentication Solution

4.2. India Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Respondents, By Challenge(s) Faced

4.3. India Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Respondents, By Satisfaction Level based on Following Parameters, (Where 1 is Least Important and 5 is Extremely Important)

4.4. India Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Respondents, By Currently used Authentication Type

4.5. India Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Respondents, By Currently used Deployment Type

4.6. India Face Matching and Authentication Solution, Brand Awareness, By Company



5. Global Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Market Overview



6. India Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Market Landscape



7. India Face Matching and Authentication Solutions Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud)

7.2.2. By Authentication type (1: 1 and 1: N)

7.2.3. By Verticals (Government, Enterprise, BFSI, Mobile Application and Social Media and Others)

7.2.4. By Region (South, West, North and East)

7.2.5. By Company

7.3. Market Mapping

7.3.1. By Deployment Type

7.3.2. By Authentication Type

7.3.3. By Verticals

7.3.4. By Region



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. NEC Technologies India Private Limited

12.1.2. Videonetics Technology Private Limited

12.1.3. Matrix Comsec Private Ltd.

12.1.4. Gemalto Digital Security Private Ltd.

12.1.5. Zerone Consulting Private Limited

12.1.6. AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.7. Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.8. Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.9. IDEMIA - Identity and Security

12.1.10. ESSL Biometric Solutions Private Limited

12.1.11. Herta Security S.L.

12.1.12. DreamzTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.13. Q3 Technologies Inc.

12.1.14. iOmniscient Pty. Ltd.



13. Strategic Recommendations



