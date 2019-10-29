Craft Beer Market by Product Type (Ale and Lager), Distribution Channel (On-Trade and off-Trade), and Age Group (21-35 Year Old and 40-54 Year Old, and 55 Years and Above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Craft Beer Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Age Group : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824855/?utm_source=GNW



The global craft beer market was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in demand for different types of craft beers drives the growth of the global craft beer market.

In past decade, there has been a surge in the worldwide consumption of beer. According to the Brewers Association, beer represents nearly 75% of the global market share of alcoholic beverages with India, China, the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Germany, and Mexico being the key markets. When it comes to craft beer, Europe and North America are the dominant markets. These regions have witnessed rise in demand for different types of craft beers such as Porter, Stout, Brown ale, Lager, and cream ale. As a result, these regions play an important role in the growth of the market, in terms of value.



However, over consumption of beer causes many health hazards such as high blood pressure, heartburn, and intoxication. It also increases sugar level of the consumers. Furthermore, drinking inadequately distilled alcoholic beverages can lead to severe health disorders and death in few cases. Imposing high taxes on such beverages is one way to curb the availability of cheap alcohol. These factors are expected to restrain the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations imposed on the beer market acts as a restrain for the market. Apart from this, import duty for imported products, excise duty, and value-added tax for locally produced products are on rise , which further impends the market growth.

Millennials play an important role in driving the demand for the global craft beer market. There is an increase in the off-premise spending on beer due to the rise in pub and night life culture among millennials. Also, factors such as occasions, motivators, and product preferences play an important role while buying and consuming craft beer. Smooth taste and different flavor are the major factors that drive the growth of the market among millennials.

The global craft beer market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, age group, and region. By product type, the lager segment accounts for a higher value share due to the rise in demand for different types of traditional beers.



Some of the key companies profiled in the report include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global craft beer market.

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Ale

• Lagers



By Distribution channel

• On-trade

• off-trade



By Age Group

• 21-35 Years Old

• 40-54 Years Old

• 55 Years and Above



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824855/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.