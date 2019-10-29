Quest Solution Announces Installation of SeeCube™ Vehicle Make and Color Recognition Solution, in a Large Scale Safe District Project

Artificial Intelligence-based patented system exceeded expectations in testing





/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES) (“Quest” or “the Company”), via its HTS division, announces that its recently launched Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) based, patented SeeCube™ solution has been selected to upgrade a major safe district security system in a highly sensitive region. The SeeCube™ Visual Cortex algorithm was selected because it enables a vehicle recognition system that combines vehicle make and color recognition capabilities with license plate number recognition technology.

As part of the selection process, the SeeCube™ solution underwent several months of intensive testing by one of the most advanced homeland security agencies in the world for this retrofit application. SeeCube™ surpassed performance expectations, delivering industry leading accuracy in real-time license plate, make and model identification. This large-scale safe district application utilizes hundreds of deployed cameras.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest stated, “This is a technological breakthrough for public safety and crime prevention. License plates can be easily altered or removed from vehicles altogether, but with SeeCube’s™ ability to capture and record all of a vehicle’s characteristics, including make, model, year and color, the system enables law enforcement and homeland security forces to quickly and accurately identify and prevent dangerous and life threatening situations.

“We are very pleased that the test results of our solution surpassed the performance expectations. While there can be no assurance, we anticipate significant follow-on orders from this agency and expect to see additional demand worldwide. Our safety systems provide crucial real-time information to law enforcement and homeland security organizations based on the most sophisticated AI and machine learning technology, and we’re proud of our growing role in ensuring the safety of communities as well as school campuses and religious facilities. We look forward to capitalizing on the growing opportunities we’re seeing around the world for our solution.”

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution’s HTS Image Processing subsidiary is a leading provider of computer vision image processing-based solutions using patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring for homeland security, traffic & parking management, law enforcement and access control applications as well as supply chain management.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals/gas/ oil.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Quest Solution, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company’s ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, risks related to the sale of Quest Solution Canada Inc. to Viascan Group Inc. and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Quest Solution Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quest Solution, Inc. please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Quest Solution, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

John Nesbett/Jen Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com



