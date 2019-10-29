Ayr Strategies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRSF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a presence in the western and eastern U.S., is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences in October and November.



The CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Location: OTC Markets Group, New York City

Presentation Format: Please click here for webcast of presentation at 1:00pm ET

2nd Annual Cowen Cannabis Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Location: InterContinental Hotel, Boston, MA

Presentation Format: 1x1 meetings only

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ayr management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About Ayr Strategies Inc.

Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com .

Company Contact:

Jennifer Drake, COO and Interim CFO

T: (212) 299-7606

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

T: (949) 574-3860

Email: AYR@gatewayir.com



