Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share ("EPS"), an increase of $1.3 million, or 23.6%, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.78 EPS, for the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $705,000, or 11.5%, compared to $6.1 million, or $0.91 EPS, for the third quarter of 2018.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $18.1 million, or $2.57 EPS, an increase of $1.2 million, or 7.0%, compared to $16.9 million, or $2.50 EPS, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Performance and Operational Highlights

The Company completed its first full quarter of operations as a public company.

The Company had record high net income for the third quarter of 2019, resulting in quarterly return on assets of 1.42% and return on equity of 11.20%. Compared to the prior quarter, net income for the third quarter of 2019 improved with increased net interest income and noninterest income, combined with lower provision for loan losses and operating expenses.

Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE"), increased by four basis points to 3.55% for the third quarter of 2019, from 3.51% for the second quarter of 2019.

Loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 1.4% from June 30, 2019 and 6.4% from December 31, 2018.

Deposits increased 2.6% from June 30, 2019 and 1.9% from December 31, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, the loans HFI to deposits ratio was 84.27%, and the noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits ratio was 36.68%.

Nonperforming assets ("NPA(s)") to total assets ratio improved to 0.41% as of September 30, 2019, from 0.70% as of June 30, 2019.

The net charge-offs to average loans ratios for both the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, were 0.00%.

The Bank did not have an FDIC insurance assessment for the third quarter of 2019.

As planned, a portion of the proceeds from the May 2019 initial public offering ("IPO") were used to redeem all of our junior subordinated debentures in June and August of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2019, we continued to execute our organic growth plan in our newest market. The new Northshore market, including the city of Covington, Louisiana, is located on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, near New Orleans, Louisiana. In April 2019, we opened a temporary loan production office in Covington. In the second and third quarters of 2019, the Northshore banking team was fully staffed and trained to provide full banking services. In late September 2019, we closed the Covington loan production office and opened a full-service banking center. As of September 30, 2019, Red River Bank had approximately $21.1 million of loans in the Northshore market.

R. Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The Company had record high net income in the third quarter of 2019 with improvements in many categories. Despite two Federal Reserve rate decreases in the third quarter, our net interest margin (FTE) increased from the second quarter primarily due to the payoff of our junior subordinated debentures. Also, a few asset quality challenges were resolved and the nonperforming assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.41%."

Regarding the third quarter activities, Mr. Chatelain added, "One of the purposes of the IPO was to utilize a portion of the funds to redeem our junior subordinated debentures. As of August 8, 2019, all junior subordinated debentures have been paid off, eliminating all of our long-term, high interest rate debt and associated interest expense. In Covington, we have transitioned from a loan production office to a brand new full-service banking center. We have a great team of bankers in Covington and have been encouraged by the reception we are receiving in this market. We look forward to continued opportunities to extend our reach in the Northshore area."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (FTE)

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $16.2 million, $543,000, or 3.5%, higher than the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to a $525,000 increase in interest and dividend income and an $18,000 decrease in interest expense, combined with a 1.4% increase in average interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin (FTE) improved four basis points to 3.55% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter. The net interest margin for the third quarter was impacted by the payoff of the junior subordinated debentures and the two Federal Reserve rate decreases. The payoff of the junior subordinated debentures resulted in a two basis point improvement to the net interest margin, on a stand-alone basis. The yield on loans increased one basis point as the rates on new and renewing loans offset the lower yields on most floating rate loans. As of September 30, 2019, floating rate loans were 16.0% of the loan portfolio. The yield on taxable securities decreased two basis points due to the negative effects of increased investment premium amortization from the lower rate environment, partially offset by higher yields from a portfolio realignment completed in July 2019. The cost of deposits was stable at 0.60% for both the second and third quarters of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $287,000, or 7.0%, compared to $4.1 million for the previous quarter. The increase was mainly due to higher mortgage loan income and higher deposit service charges, offset by lower dividend income from a Small Business Investment Company limited partnership ("SBIC") of which Red River Bank is a member.

Mortgage loan income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1.0 million, an increase of $357,000, or 54.3%, from the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily driven by increased demand for new and refinanced mortgage loans as a result of the lower interest rate environment.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $112,000, or 10.3%, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2019. This was due to new deposit fees being implemented at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Other income decreased by $166,000 from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily a result of a $214,000 dividend received from the SBIC in the second quarter of 2019. No dividend was received in the third quarter of 2019 from the SBIC.

Operating Expense

Operating expense for the third quarter 2019 totaled $11.9 million, a decrease of $519,000, or 4.2%, compared to $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower advertising, occupancy, loan and FDIC insurance assessment expenses.

Advertising expense decreased by $180,000, or 45.5%, between the second and third quarters of 2019. This decrease was due to expanded media campaigns and marketing events in the second quarter of 2019 in our newer markets that did not reoccur in the third quarter of 2019.

Occupancy and equipment expenses for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1.2 million, a decrease of $135,000, or 10.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was due to $130,000 of nonrecurring expenses resulting from the completion of our new market headquarters building in Baton Rouge in the second quarter.

Loan and deposit expenses totaled $285,000 for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $107,000, or 27.3%, from the prior quarter. The decrease in the third quarter was primarily due to a $68,000 reduction of loan development expenses and $47,000 for the reimbursement of collection expenses related to receiving payoffs of past due loans.

Other operating expenses decreased by $144,000, or 12.8%, between the second and third quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to a $121,000 decrease in our FDIC insurance assessment expense. The Bank was notified by the FDIC that it did not have an FDIC insurance assessment for the third quarter of 2019. Therefore, no FDIC insurance assessment expense was incurred for the third quarter compared to $121,000 for the second quarter of 2019.

Loans and Asset Quality

Loans HFI as of September 30, 2019, were $1.41 billion, an increase of $20.0 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2019. The increase in loans in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to normal loan origination activity spread across all of our markets, with our newer markets experiencing the most growth. Energy related credits were 2.3% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2019, compared to 2.5% as of June 30, 2019.

Asset quality levels improved in the third quarter of 2019, with the receipt of $5.1 million in payoffs on loans reported as past due in second quarter 2019. NPAs dropped to $8.0 million as of September 30, 2019, from $13.2 million as of June 30, 2019. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.41% as of September 30, 2019, from 0.70% as of June 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") was $13.9 million and the ratio of ALL to loans HFI was 0.98%. The net charge-off ratio was 0.00% for the second and third quarters of 2019, as well as year to date 2019. The provision for loan losses recorded in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $378,000 compared to $529,000 for the second quarter of 2019.

Deposits

Deposits as of September 30, 2019, were $1.68 billion, an increase of $42.3 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2019. Average deposits for the third quarter of 2019 were $1.65 billion, an increase of $18.5 million, or 1.1%, from the prior quarter.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $615.1 million as of September 30, 2019, up $38.1 million, or 6.6%, from June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, noninterest-bearing deposits were 36.68% of total deposits.

Interest-bearing deposits totaled $1.06 billion as of September 30, 2019, up $4.1 million, or 0.4%, compared to June 30, 2019.

Junior Subordinated Debentures

As anticipated, on August 8, 2019, the remaining $5.2 million of junior subordinated debentures were redeemed with a rate at payoff of 5.58%, and the related business trust was terminated, leaving no outstanding long-term debt as of September 30, 2019. In June 2019, $6.2 million of junior subordinated debentures were redeemed with an average rate at payoff of 5.21%, and the related business trusts were terminated. Interest expense for the junior subordinated debentures was $73,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and $156,000 for the second quarter of 2019.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $245.4 million as of September 30, 2019, from $237.9 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase of $7.5 million in stockholders’ equity during the third quarter of 2019 was attributable to $6.8 million of net income, and $567,000 of other comprehensive income.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the Security and Exchange Commission's rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures, or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how such other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share, which are reported in adherence to GAAP. Management and the board of directors review tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets as part of managing operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income, earnings per share, and total expenses, are useful for both management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 24 banking centers throughout Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following markets: Central Louisiana, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest Louisiana, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest Louisiana, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Prospectus filed with the SEC on May 3, 2019, relating to our initial public offering, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and for the

three months ended As of and for the

nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2018 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2018 Net Income $ 6,847 $ 5,538 $ 6,142 $ 18,081 $ 16,905 Per Common Share Data:(1) Earnings per share, basic $ 0.94 $ 0.79 $ 0.91 $ 2.59 $ 2.51 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.78 $ 0.91 $ 2.57 $ 2.50 Book value per share $ 33.59 $ 32.59 $ 28.09 $ 33.59 $ 28.09 Tangible book value per share $ 33.37 $ 32.38 $ 27.86 $ 33.37 $ 27.86 Cash dividends per share $ — $ — $ — $ 0.20 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,304,273 7,037,834 6,732,886 6,993,990 6,726,487 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,340,498 7,074,769 6,768,171 7,032,059 6,763,789 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.18 % 1.36 % 1.28 % 1.28 % Return on average equity 11.20 % 9.92 % 12.96 % 10.91 % 12.35 % Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.46 % 3.49 % 3.48 % 3.42 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.55 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.53 % 3.46 % Efficiency ratio 57.75 % 62.81 % 58.12 % 60.00 % 59.48 % Loans HFI to deposits ratio 84.27 % 85.23 % 83.04 % 84.27 % 83.04 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio 36.68 % 35.30 % 35.04 % 36.68 % 35.04 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.91 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.81 % Operating expense to average assets 2.47 % 2.65 % 2.47 % 2.51 % 2.45 % Summary Credit Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 % 0.70 % 0.57 % 0.41 % 0.57 % Nonperforming loans to loans HFI 0.47 % 0.87 % 0.72 % 0.47 % 0.72 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.92 % 0.98 % 0.92 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Capital Ratios: Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.66 % 12.57 % 10.41 % 12.66 % 10.41 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 12.59 % 12.50 % 10.34 % 12.59 % 10.34 % Total risk-based capital to risk weighted assets 17.76 % 17.90 % 16.36 % 17.76 % 16.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 16.80 % 16.95 % 15.46 % 16.80 % 15.46 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 16.80 % 16.60 % 14.64 % 16.80 % 14.64 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to average assets 12.77 % 12.83 % 11.59 % 12.77 % 11.59 %

(1) 2018 amounts adjusted to give effect to a 2-for-1 stock split with a record date of October 1, 2018.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 32,724 $ 29,854 $ 32,371 $ 34,070 $ 26,823 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 73,598 71,761 145,593 117,836 82,434 Securities available-for-sale 341,900 318,082 319,353 307,877 296,025 Securities held-to-maturity — — — — 7,746 Equity securities 3,954 3,924 3,869 3,821 3,784 Nonmarketable equity securities 1,347 1,342 1,303 1,299 1,295 Loans held for sale 4,113 6,029 2,210 2,904 2,076 Loans held for investment 1,413,162 1,393,154 1,349,181 1,328,438 1,333,362 Allowance for loans losses (13,906 ) (13,591 ) (13,101 ) (12,524 ) (12,249 ) Premises and equipment, net 39,828 40,032 40,033 39,690 36,853 Accrued interest receivable 4,928 5,570 4,988 5,013 5,099 Bank-owned life insurance 21,707 21,570 21,434 21,301 21,852 Intangible assets 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 Right-of-use assets 4,651 4,748 4,844 — — Other assets 9,302 8,897 8,494 9,317 9,650 Total Assets $ 1,938,854 $ 1,892,918 $ 1,922,118 $ 1,860,588 $ 1,816,296 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 615,051 $ 576,934 $ 565,757 $ 547,880 $ 562,575 Interest-bearing deposits 1,061,800 1,057,656 1,125,377 1,097,703 1,043,161 Total Deposits 1,676,851 1,634,590 1,691,134 1,645,583 1,605,736 Other borrowed funds — — — — 46 Junior subordinated debentures — 5,155 11,341 11,341 11,341 Accrued interest payable 1,925 1,998 1,967 1,757 1,504 Lease liabilities 4,688 4,773 4,856 — — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,001 8,491 10,636 8,204 8,538 Total Liabilities 1,693,465 1,655,007 1,719,934 1,666,885 1,627,165 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — — — — STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value — — — — — Common stock, no par value 68,082 68,082 41,271 41,094 45,678 Retained earnings 177,033 170,122 164,534 160,115 153,914 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 274 (293 ) (3,621 ) (7,506 ) (10,461 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 245,389 237,911 202,184 193,703 189,131 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,938,854 $ 1,892,918 $ 1,922,118 $ 1,860,588 $ 1,816,296





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2018 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 16,578 $ 15,945 $ 15,285 $ 48,026 $ 43,307 Interest on securities 1,800 1,784 1,689 5,347 5,254 Interest on federal funds sold 178 212 82 603 196 Interest on deposits in other banks 213 306 197 935 423 Dividends on stock 12 9 13 30 27 Total Interest and Dividend Income 18,781 18,256 17,266 54,941 49,207 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,514 2,449 1,818 7,260 5,018 Interest on other borrowed funds — — 3 — 6 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 73 156 150 385 410 Total Interest Expense 2,587 2,605 1,971 7,645 5,434 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,194 15,651 15,295 47,296 43,773 Provision for loan losses 378 529 526 1,432 1,464 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 15,816 15,122 14,769 45,864 42,309 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,195 1,083 1,162 3,304 3,486 Debit card income, net 833 785 786 2,314 2,254 Mortgage loan income 1,014 657 623 2,186 1,675 Brokerage income 561 626 469 1,552 1,395 Loan and deposit income 404 382 346 1,131 943 Bank-owned life insurance income 137 137 139 407 415 Gain (Loss) on equity securities 30 56 (30 ) 133 (122 ) Gain (Loss) on sale of investments 5 — (9 ) 5 32 Other income 207 373 455 749 686 Total Noninterest Income 4,386 4,099 3,941 11,781 10,764 OPERATING EXPENSES Personnel expenses 7,007 7,005 6,625 20,652 19,255 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,199 1,334 1,152 3,708 3,313 Technology expenses 595 558 507 1,697 1,549 Advertising 216 396 193 821 579 Other business development expenses 266 277 303 827 850 Data processing expense 479 483 437 1,420 1,257 Other taxes 425 455 325 1,234 1,016 Loan and deposit expenses 285 392 242 901 644 Legal and professional expenses 436 383 382 1,138 1,050 Other operating expenses 977 1,121 1,015 3,049 2,924 Total Operating Expenses 11,885 12,404 11,181 35,447 32,437 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 8,317 6,817 7,529 22,198 20,636 Income tax expense 1,470 1,279 1,387 4,117 3,731 NET INCOME $ 6,847 $ 5,538 $ 6,142 $ 18,081 $ 16,905





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 1,408,146 $ 16,578 4.61 % $ 1,372,020 $ 15,945 4.60 % $ 1,333,720 $ 15,285 4.49 % Securities - taxable 255,846 1,352 2.11 % 252,742 1,344 2.13 % 270,179 1,368 2.02 % Securities - tax-exempt 77,047 448 2.33 % 73,863 440 2.38 % 56,242 321 2.29 % Federal funds sold 32,461 178 2.15 % 35,390 212 2.37 % 15,761 82 2.02 % Interest-bearing balances due from banks 38,676 213 2.16 % 52,477 306 2.31 % 39,657 197 1.95 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,342 10 2.99 % 1,333 4 1.30 % 1,292 9 2.71 % Investment in trusts 64 2 10.91 % 324 5 5.99 % 341 4 5.23 % Total interest-earning assets 1,813,582 $ 18,781 4.06 % 1,788,149 $ 18,256 4.05 % 1,717,192 $ 17,266 3.95 % Allowance for loan losses (13,755 ) (13,299 ) (11,962 ) Noninterest earning assets 110,062 105,677 88,833 Total assets $ 1,909,889 $ 1,880,527 $ 1,794,063 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 724,219 $ 972 0.53 % $ 733,328 $ 995 0.54 % $ 697,485 $ 689 0.39 % Time deposits 338,330 1,542 1.81 % 332,474 1,454 1.75 % 320,955 1,129 1.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,062,549 2,514 0.94 % 1,065,802 2,449 0.92 % 1,018,440 1,818 0.71 % Junior subordinated debentures 2,129 73 13.64 % 10,763 156 5.81 % 11,341 150 5.25 % Other borrowings 22 — 2.80 % — — — % 303 3 3.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,064,700 $ 2,587 0.96 % 1,076,565 $ 2,605 0.97 % 1,030,084 $ 1,971 0.76 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 586,664 564,911 566,056 Accrued interest and other liabilities 16,084 15,158 9,863 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities: 602,748 580,069 575,919 Stockholders’ equity 242,441 223,893 188,060 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,909,889 $ 1,880,527 $ 1,794,063 Net interest income $ 16,194 $ 15,651 $ 15,295 Net interest spread 3.10 % 3.08 % 3.19 % Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.46 % 3.49 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.55 % 3.51 % 3.54 % Cost of deposits 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.46 % Cost of funds 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.46 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $6.0 million, $3.6 million, and $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 1,375,129 $ 48,026 4.61 % $ 1,302,848 $ 43,307 4.38 % Securities - taxable 256,618 4,074 2.12 % 281,683 4,255 2.01 % Securities - tax-exempt 71,892 1,273 2.36 % 58,032 999 2.30 % Federal funds sold 34,019 603 2.34 % 14,547 196 1.78 % Interest-bearing balances due from banks 53,759 935 2.30 % 31,880 423 1.75 % Nonmarketable equity securities 1,325 19 1.86 % 1,283 14 1.43 % Investment in trusts 242 11 6.23 % 341 13 4.91 % Total interest-earning assets 1,792,984 $ 54,941 4.05 % 1,690,614 $ 49,207 3.85 % Allowance for loan losses (13,267 ) (11,482 ) Noninterest earning assets 105,793 88,552 Total assets $ 1,885,510 $ 1,767,684 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 736,947 $ 2,930 0.53 % $ 705,099 $ 1,909 0.36 % Time deposits 335,201 4,330 1.73 % 319,239 3,109 1.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,072,148 7,260 0.91 % 1,024,338 5,018 0.65 % Junior subordinated debentures 8,044 385 6.39 % 11,341 410 4.83 % Other borrowings 7 — 2.80 % 246 6 3.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,080,199 $ 7,645 0.95 % 1,035,925 $ 5,434 0.70 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 568,053 539,269 Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,756 9,439 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities: 583,809 548,708 Stockholders’ equity 221,502 183,051 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,885,510 $ 1,767,684 Net interest income $ 47,296 $ 43,773 Net interest spread 3.10 % 3.15 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.42 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.53 % 3.46 % Cost of deposits 0.59 % 0.43 % Cost of funds 0.57 % 0.43 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $4.1 million and $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands except per share data) Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 Tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 245,389 $ 237,911 $ 189,131 Adjustments: Intangible assets (1,546 ) (1,546 ) (1,546 ) Total tangible common equity $ 243,843 $ 236,365 $ 187,585 Common shares outstanding(1) 7,306,221 7,300,246 6,733,848 Book value per common share(1) $ 33.59 $ 32.59 $ 28.09 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 33.37 $ 32.38 $ 27.86 Tangible assets Total assets $ 1,938,854 $ 1,892,918 $ 1,816,296 Adjustments: Intangible assets (1,546 ) (1,546 ) (1,546 ) Total tangible assets $ 1,937,308 $ 1,891,372 $ 1,814,750 Total stockholder's equity to assets 12.66 % 12.57 % 10.41 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 12.59 % 12.50 % 10.34 %

(1) September 30, 2018 amount adjusted to give effect to a 2-for-1 stock split with a record date of October 1, 2018.

