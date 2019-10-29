Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Expansion Into Canada

/EIN News/ -- ADEX Subsidiary Expands into Canada to Service New and Existing Tier-1 Clients in Emerging Network Infrastructure Services Market

LONGWOOD, FL, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), a leading single-source provider of next-generation communications network infrastructure and maintenance solutions, today announced that the Company has expanded its ADEX subsidiary into Canada as part of its continued international expansion efforts.

ADEX Canada was formed to address network infrastructure services opportunities with both new and existing tier-1 clients in the Canadian market, offering turnkey project staffing solutions including engineering, furnishing, installation, testing and integration services for wireline, wireless, broadband, VoIP, 4G/5G and public safety communications networks. ADEX service capabilities extend from the most basic installation functions to the most advanced engineering disciplines, allowing for companies to increase the capabilities of their existing departments without adding personnel, facilities or equipment to their overhead.

“I am pleased to announce the establishment of our Toronto-based ADEX Canada subsidiary, which will further expand our reach and allow us to better service our multinational clients across borders, enabling exciting growth and cross-selling opportunities across our various subsidiaries,” said Roger Ponder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Global Solutions. “We believe that our experienced staff will bring an exciting new array of capabilities to the Canadian market, acting as a single-source provider to carriers – a model we have well proven out in the United States. We have already partnered with several recognizable tier-1 clients in the Canadian market and look forward to further developing our business relationships over time, creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCQB: SGSI) is a leading single-source provider of next-generation communications network infrastructure and maintenance solutions. Spectrum’s highly scalable platform model, proven out through engagements with tier-1 network operators in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, uniquely allows for the bundling of disparate services with a single provider, simplifying network deployment and maintenance with a comprehensive, cost-competitive one-stop-shop solution. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at https://spectrumglobalsolutions.com/ .

