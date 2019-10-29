Invest529 gets gold rating for fourth year running

Program remains one of the best nationwide for college savers

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest529 has received a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold by independent investment research provider Morningstar, Inc. This is the fourth year in a row that the program has earned the top designation from the Chicago-based firm.

The Morningstar ratings are assigned to college-savings plans across the United States based on five pillars – Process, People, Parent, Price and Performance — that assess investment options, program management and plan performance, among other factors. The organization also considers unique benefits that plans offer, including tax breaks, grants and scholarships.

Invest529 is administered by Virginia529, the nation’s largest 529 plan. The program is available to any U.S. citizen or legal resident and offers more than 20 low-cost, investment portfolios.

“Our philosophy is that it is our privilege to help families across the country save for their post-high school education goal--- whether that be to attend a four-year university, community college, trade school or another path,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529.

“We appreciate Morningstar’s continued recognition of our affordable, thoughtfully constructed and professionally managed investment options, and certainly agree with their assessment that savers can’t go wrong by investing in Invest529.”

Invest529 earned its Gold rating this year as Morningstar recognized that the plan has stayed ahead of its peers by “innovating in areas where most 529 plans aren’t” particularly through its “excellent state oversight and program management, best-in-class investment options, and thoughtful investment philosophy.”

Measured by market share, total accounts and assets under management across all programs, Virginia529 remains one of the fastest-growing 529 plans in the nation, with responsibility for 2.7 million accounts and more than $73 billion in assets invested for future higher education expenses.

Learn more about Invest529, CollegeAmerica and Virginia529 at Virginia529.com .

About Invest529:

Invest529SM makes higher education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $5 billion in assets under management and more than 300,000 accounts as of September 30, 2019, Invest529 is one of the fastest growing 529 programs in the country. Invest529 is one of only four gold-rated programs by Morningstar, and offers more than 20 portfolio options for individuals to choose from. For more information on Invest529’s higher education savings options, visit Invest529.com or call 1-888-567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Invest529’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Invest529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. Invest529 is offered exclusively by Virginia529, the nation’s largest college savings plan. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary’s home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state’s qualified tuition program. ©2019 Virginia College Savings Plan. All Rights Reserved.

