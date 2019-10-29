Entasis Therapeutics to Present at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Michael Gutch, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference being held November 11-13, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.



Details of the presentation are below:

Event: 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference Location: The Phoenician Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Time: 4:45 – 5:15 PM MST

Additionally, Dr. Gutch will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their Credit Suisse representatives.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com .

Entasis Company Contact

Kyle Dow

Entasis Therapeutics

(781) 810-0114

kyle.dow@entasistx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tram Bui

The Ruth Group

(646) 536-7035

tbui@theruthgroup.com



Media Contact

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

(508) 280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com



