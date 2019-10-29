Entasis Therapeutics to Present at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Michael Gutch, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference being held November 11-13, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.
|Details of the presentation are below:
|Event:
|28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
|Location:
|The Phoenician
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 12, 2019
|Time:
|4:45 – 5:15 PM MST
Additionally, Dr. Gutch will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their Credit Suisse representatives.
About Entasis
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.
Entasis Company Contact
Kyle Dow
Entasis Therapeutics
(781) 810-0114
kyle.dow@entasistx.com
Investor Relations Contact
Tram Bui
The Ruth Group
(646) 536-7035
tbui@theruthgroup.com
Media Contact
Kirsten Thomas
The Ruth Group
(508) 280-6592
kthomas@theruthgroup.com
