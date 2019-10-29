ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Dawson Cochran

Cochran Brings Gartner Sales Leadership Background and ValueSelling Framework® Experience to Transform Teams

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results, announces its partnership with Dawson Cochran, a new associate based in Florida.



Dawson brings two decades of sales, sales management, and training experience at esteemed market research firm, Gartner, Inc. to her new role at ValueSelling Associates. She was a founding member of Gartner’s inside sales team, where she successfully leveraged the ValueSelling Framework, earning the top spot in her division the first year. While at Gartner, Dawson earned successively more responsibility in Sales, becoming a Director of Business Development, then transitioning to Sales Training management. Dawson also achieved Winner’s Circle status six times, at least once in every sales role. An energizing coach, Dawson transforms sales teams into high performers that measurably improve business results.

In 2010, she, along with two colleagues, created the first Gartner Sales Academy model, which rapidly became, and remains, the global standard for Gartner’s sales training. Dawson was then tasked to create Gartner’s first Client Services New Hire Academy. Due largely to the use of the ValueSelling Framework, new hire client retention rates rose by 32% compared to those who did not leverage ValueSelling. To date, she has certified over 1,500 people in the ValueSelling Framework. These salespeople use the ValueSelling methodology to successfully generate leads, close deals, and retain customers.



As a ValueSelling Associate, Dawson plans to leverage her past success with the ValueSelling Framework to engage new clients with a sales training program that yields immediate impact and sustainable results.



Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, adds, “Dawson is a successful and experienced advocate of ValueSelling’s methodology and has seen stellar results implementing our framework at Gartner. We’re delighted that she has decided to partner with us as a ValueSelling Associate and will continue to expand on her accomplishments with her own client base.”



About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com



CONTACT:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications (for ValueSelling Associates)

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a16b647-7e13-4cca-a23c-fdc298d027df

Dawson Cochran Dawson Cochran joins ValueSelling Associates as a new partner



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.