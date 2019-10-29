Global Modular Carpet Tile Market Opportunity Forecast, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: World Market Review By Size, End User Sector, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA), By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of the global modular carpet tile market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

The Global Modular Carpet Tile Market was valued at USD 11.96 Billion in the year 2018

Key responsible factors for the high demand of Modular Carpet tiles include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in service sector boost the demand for modular carpet tiles.

Global Modular Carpet Tile market is influenced by the residential and commercial construction and residential and commercial remodelling end-use markets. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.



Scope of the Report



Global Modular Carpet Tile Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Analysis by Application sector - Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others

Analysis by Size (50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm).

Analysis by Sales Channel (Direct Sales & Indirect Sales)

Market Share Analysis

Regional Modular Carpet Tile Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Application sector - Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others

Analysis by Size (50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm).

Analysis by Sales Channel (Direct Sales & Indirect Sales)

Leading Regional Players

Country Analysis - Modular Carpet Tile Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) - United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Application sector - Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others

Analysis by Size (50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm).

Analysis by Sales Channel (Direct Sales & Indirect Sales)

Other Report Highlights

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis - Interface, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Balta Group, Forbo, Shaw Industries, Mannington, Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Modular Carpet Tile: Market Outlook



5. Global Modular Carpet Tile: Product Outlook



6. Global Modular Carpet Tile: Manufacturing Process



7. Global Modular Carpet Tile: Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Trends

7.1.1 Emergence of Environment-friendly carpet tile cushion backing

7.1.2 Technological Innovation - Card Monroe's ColorPoint tufting machine

7.1.3 Design Innovation

7.2 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market Drivers

7.2.1 Increasing construction spending

7.2.2 Rising Disposable Income and Capital spending

7.2.3 Escalating penetration rate in the non-corporate segment

7.2.4 Dynamic Attributes

7.3 Global Modular Carpet Tile: Market Restraints

7.4 Global Modular Carpet Tile: Market Risks

7.5 Global Modular Carpet Tile: Competitive Landscape

7.5.1 Product Benchmarking

7.5.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

7.5.3 SWOT Analysis



8. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



9. Global Modular Carpet Tile Market Analysis

9.1 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter): Year 2014-2024

9.2 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2024

9.3 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - Segmental Analysis: By Application Sector (Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.4 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - Segmental Analysis: By Application Sector (Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others): By Value, 2014-2024

9.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - By Application Sector, By Volume

9.6 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - Segmental Analysis: By Size (50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.7 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - Segmental Analysis: By Size (50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm): By Value, 2014-2024

9.8 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - By Size, By Volume

9.9 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - Segmental Analysis: By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.10 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - Segmental Analysis: By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales): By Value, 2014-2024

9.11 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - By Sales Channel, By Volume



10. Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: Regional Analysis - By Volume: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Global Modular Carpet Tile Market: Regional Analysis - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market - By Region, By Volume



11. North America Modular Carpet Tile Market Analysis



12. Europe Modular Carpet Tile Market Analysis



13. Asia-Pacific Modular Carpet Tile Market Analysis



14. LAMEA Modular Carpet Tile Market Analysis



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Interface

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales & Annual Net Operating Income/Loss, Year 2014-2018

15.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Geographic & End-user Segment - Year 2018

15.1.4 Recent Developments

15.2 Mohawk Industries

15.3 Tendus Centiva, Tarkett

15.4 Balta Group

15.5 Forbo

15.6 Shaw Industries

15.7 Mannington

15.8 Milliken & Company

15.9 Beaulieu International Group



