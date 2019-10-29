Gilat and China Satcom Lay Foundation for Future Chinese Satellite Communication for Aero, Maritime, Land Mobility and Fixed Applications

Technology upgrade to DVB-S2X further positions China Satcom at the forefront for providing the most efficient, high throughput satellite communication across all verticals

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel and BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services and China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. ( China Satcom ), today announced the strengthening of the already established strategic partnership to jointly provide advanced satellite communication services covering: Aero, Land and Maritime fixed and mobility applications.



Gilat and China Satcom will work in partnership to enable and deploy Gilat’s DVB-S2X technologies throughout China while supporting all business verticals.

China Satcom is a licensed telecommunications service provider in China which also owns and operates the most capable and extensive Ka-band spot beam satellite system in China, the only Ka-band system currently available for IFC service in the country.

“The agreement with China Satcom is a significant step towards realizing the latest efficient and high-performance satellite communication technology across China, well positioning China Satcom to deliver excellent customer experience to the end user,” said Yuan Si, China Country Manager for Gilat. “This project is one more milestone in our years-long partnership with China Satcom, and our commitment to provide the innovation needed to best position China Satcom to provide Aero, Land and Maritime connectivity in the region, as well as to create the foundation for future satellite expansion with China Satcom’s next HTS and VHTS satellites.”

About China Satcom

China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. ( China Satcom ), is the only satellite operational enterprise in China that has self-controllable commercial communication and broadcast satellite resources. It is one of the major forces supporting command-and-control communication system under the direct supervision of national communication authorities. China Satcom holds all licenses of providing basic telecommunications services enabled by communication satellites. As the leader in providing satellite communication and broadcasting services, China Satcom delivers service to about 40 countries and regions around the world. China Satcom’s objective is to be a comprehensive satellite service provider – “First in Asia and First-Class in the world”. To meet this goal, it is establishing an integrated satellite communication service platform powering sensing, transmitting and smart applications. China Satcom strives to ensure secure and high-quality transmission of national information and to deliver unrivaled digital life to consumers.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

