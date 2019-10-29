Call for Speakers Open for K2’s FastFWD 2020

Industry’s premier enterprise low-code automation user conference returns to Seattle

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 software , a leader in low-code application development, today opened the Call for Speakers for its annual user conference, FastFWD . Visionaries and thought leaders are invited to propose engaging topics that provide critical insights into the next generation of intelligent automation.



“Process automation has long been the foundation for any company that is looking to launch a digital transformation initiative,” said Burley Kawasaki, chief product officer at K2. “Now with the evolution and combination of Digital Process Automation, Robotic Process Automation, and Artificial Intelligence, this can dynamically and continuously improve the end to end customer experience. We encourage unique perspectives, diverse voices, insights and learnings that the K2 community can benefit from and implement.”

FastFWD 2020 brings together K2 power users, partners and industry leaders under-one-roof to provide practitioners with solutions to transform work and accelerate growth. By harnessing the power of process automation, event participants will be able to build powerful apps that connect people, process and data to deliver business results and drive overall transformation.

The event has already solidified speakers Evan Ellis, CEO at K2; Rob Koplowitz, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester; Josh Linkner, entrepreneur and best-selling author; and Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow.

Call for Speakers

FastFWD 2020 Call for Speakers is open today through January 15, 2020. The K2 FastFWD programming committee is looking for best practices and real-world experiences with process automation and digital transformation. To submit an abstract, visit https://k2fastfwd.com/speakers-k2/ .

Key Event Details

What: FastFWD 2020 – K2’s Global Annual User Conference

When: April 6-8, 2020

Where: Hyatt Regency – 808 Howell Street, Seattle, Washington 98101

How: Tickets are now available on the FastFWD Website

Follow us on Twitter , and on our Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn pages to stay current on the latest FastFWD 2020 news.

About K2

K2 , a leader in low-code application development, enables enterprises to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100, are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com .

