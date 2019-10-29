Liquidus Announces Strategic Partnerships with Island Pay, StrongBlock & Traxxit

/EIN News/ -- NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Today, Liquidus announced its strategic partnerships with Island Pay, Strongblock and Traxxit who will provide their technical expertise and services to help build the Liquidus Blockchain Ecosystem.

From payments solutions (Island Pay), to blockchain governance (StrongBlock), to a data platform (Traxxit), each partner brings their own skill set and technology to assist Liquidus in building a best in class blockchain solution. Liquidus is building an onramp for enterprises to digitize their businesses to be prepared for the array of opportunities that are coming with creating and managing digital assets.

The company’s CEO Matt Hinkley stated, “We are excited to partner with all three of these companies as a start to our strategic partnership plan. Working with jurisdictional and subject matter experts will help Liquidus focus on its overall strategy and build an all-in-one enterprise blockchain infrastructure that solves real world issues.”

Strategic Partners:

Island Pay: Island Pay was founded in 2016. The company recognizes the strong business case for mobile electronic money providers seeking to reinvent the way consumers interact with payments, payment authentication and identity, specifically in underserved areas. A digital platform for both merchants and consumers that brings financial inclusion to the Caribbean region. Island Pay were the first company in The Bahamas to receive a Payment-Electronic Money Service Provider License from the Central Bank of The Bahamas. More information about Island Pay can be found on www.islandpay.com.

StrongBlock: StrongBlock, founded by four early technology executives from EOSIO-creator, Block.one, creates blockchain products and services that can be used to rapidly create, launch and manage scalable, secure and governed enterprise-grade applications, empowering companies to focus their technology resources on solutions. Their Blockchain-as-a-Service platform is available at https://strongblock.io.

Traxxit: A platform that enables a new way for developers to build and configure apps, datafeeds and sensors to give every enterprise access to the best-in-class Information Technology they need to meet their business or life mission. https://traxitt.com/

Liquidus will continue to build strategic partnerships as they build out more of their digital corporate services platform, while looking to move into new jurisdictions around the world that are creating digital friendly legislation.

About Liquidus

Liquidus is driven by a team of technologists, accountants, lawyers, and experts in finance and blockchain who are building a more efficient way to facilitate the creation of companies, track data, and manage liquidity. Liquidus is based in The Bahamas, a tax-neutral jurisdiction with a stable government and proactive legislation around digitization. Working with established service providers, Liquidus is an innovator in leveraging blockchain technology to provide organizations with an efficient and compliant process for digitizing and managing assets in the emerging global digital economy. https://liquidus.io/

Contact:

Jeff Neasmith

CMO

Liquidus

613 217-9624

jeff@liquidus.io







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.