ISWH Readies for Exchange Uplist Ahead of Major Partnership Agreements

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is very pleased to announce that the Company has engaged M&K CPA’s PLLC, a full-service CPA firm based in Houston, TX, to undertake a full audit of the four quarters ended September 30, 2019, as part of the process of uplisting shares onto the OTCQB exchange.



ISWH CEO Terry Williams stated, “We are unquestionably in the most exciting stretch in this Company’s history. But we also understand that there is a credibility gap that needs to be closed. The Company has progressed to a point where it no longer makes any sense for this to be a pink sheet stock. We have a profitable enterprise with huge growth cooking across three segments. And we have several game-changing partnership agreements that will roll out well before year end. It’s important that we act with a genuine sense of urgency to uplist the stock now to ensure that these accomplishments are not overlooked by serious investors.”

Shifting from the Pink Sheets and onto the OTCQB exchange normally demands thorough completion of a full audit of all financial records for the prior two years of operations. However, ISWH has already submitted two-years of fully-audited financial records in the recent past. As a result, the Company will only need to submit audited records covering the prior four quarters.

The Company believes that this step will provide better access to institutional investors, a broader shareholder base, and greater credibility with the Company’s partners, clients, stakeholders, and customers, as well as with the wider investment community.

“Make no mistake about it: we are ready to ask a wider audience to bet on us because we know we have something special going on,” continued Mr. Williams. “The team at M&K are highly professional and will provide an unbiased confirmation of the dramatic success we have seen so far this year. Moving up onto the Venture Market tier will give us access to institutional money flows and a much broader investor base, which we believe will help ISWH achieve much bigger things in the quarters ahead.”

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISWH has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



Contact:

For Additional Investor Information:

International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc.

info@isbg.global



