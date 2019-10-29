VIVO and CB2 Insights Enter Technology and Research Partnership

Partnership to focus on implementing a medical product development strategy for VIVO’s global medical cannabis offering, utilizing CB2 Insights’ leading technology platform Sail and research capabilities



Joint venture will aim to increase the collection of real word data to assist health care stakeholders in making informed decisions on new cannabis-based treatments for patients



In collaboration, VIVO and CB2 Insights will look to uncover data trends and insights from Canada that will help inform ventures in the international marketplace

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights Inc. (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, announced it has entered into a technology and multi-phase research agreement with VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: VIVO, OTCQX: VVCIF) (“VIVO”), an Ontario-based cannabis company recognized for its premium products and services, to assist in the development of VIVO’s global medical product development strategy.

Under the terms of the agreement, CB2 will be integrating CB2’s Clinical Data Management Software (CDMS) and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) tools to establish better understanding of VIVO’s current medical patient registry. Concurrently, the two companies will collaborate on a comprehensive multi-phase research strategy that will validate the safety and efficacy of current products. The plan is ultimately expected to help inform the design of clinical trials to support the deployment of future cannabis-based medicines.

“As the industry continues to evolve, regulatory bodies are putting greater emphasis on the validation of cannabis-based treatments through clinical trial data to measure their safety and efficacy,” said Prad Sekar, CEO of CB2. “ We will work closely with the team at VIVO to design a research strategy backed by the collection of high-quality real world clinical data to support their current and future product innovations.”

“CB2’s global experience in clinical research and technology will enable VIVO to enhance our understanding of Canadian medical patients. This will facilitate our uncovering of new ways to meet the expectations of our current patients and will help inform our international growth plans,” said Barry Fishman, CEO of VIVO. “At VIVO, our purpose is to help patients achieve a positive quality of life with cannabis. We look forward to utilizing our partnership with CB2 to further bring real world evidence to the medical cannabis industry.”

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) is a global leader in clinical operations, technology & analytics solutions and research and development services, with a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. Providing immediate market access through its wholly-owned clinical network across 12 jurisdictions, proprietary data-driven technology solutions and comprehensive contract research services designed for those in both the medical cannabis and traditional life sciences industries, CB2 Insights is able to support its partners across the entire data and research spectrum.

CB2’s Clinical Operations business unit leverages extensive experience to develop clinical models with standard operating procedures, advanced workflows, training and ongoing management support. CB2 also owns and operates its own speciality clinics including the brands Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity, which assess nearly 100,000 patients seeking medical cannabis treatment to provide immediate market access to US-based product manufacturers for clinical trial and research programs.

CB2 has built both electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management software (CDMS) which work to support its partners of any size to execute their data and clinical strategies.

CB2 also offers comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) services including full scale clinical trial management, trial design, monitoring and other key research functions used by licensed producers, multi-state operators and traditional pharmaceutical companies entering the medical cannabis space.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com .

About VIVO Cannabis™

VIVO, based in Napanee, Ontario, is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licenses from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities with proprietary plant-growing technology at its Canna Farms facility in Hope, B.C., and at its Vanluven facility in Napanee, Ontario. VIVO has a collection of premium brands targeting unique customer segments, including Beacon Medical™, Fireside™, Canna Farms™ and Lumina™. The Company is significantly expanding its production capacity and distribution channels; growing its domestic medical cannabis platform, including Harvest Medicine, its patient-centric, highly scalable network of specialty medical cannabis clinics and services; promoting production and cultivation innovation and pursuing partnership and product development opportunities; and actively focusing on growth in select international markets, including Germany and Australia. VIVO has a healthy balance sheet and is well-positioned to accelerate its growth in Canada and internationally. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

For additional information, please contact:

CB2 Insights Investor Relations

Kim Nguyen – Director, Investor Relations

1.855.847.4999 ext. 212

kim.nguyen@cb2inights.com

VIVO Investor Relations

Michael Bumby – Chief Financial Officer

+1 416-848-9839

ir@vivocannabis.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in filings of CB2 and VIVO with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership between CB2 and VIVO, and their expected research focus.

Although CB2 and VIVO have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: failure to agree or on, or implement, propopsed strategies; failure of the research programs to be undertaken to yield the expected data and results; changes in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use cannabis industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CB2 and VIVO disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CB2 and VIVO do not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the either Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release







