Siyata Mobile to Report Q3 2019 on November 14th, 2019 and Schedules Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it will be filing its Q3 2019 financial results on Thursday November 14th, 2019 and will be hosting a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 15th at 9:00 AM EST (6:00 AM PST). Conference call details are set out below.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “With over four million dollars in orders announced in Q3, the Company is in a position to announce strong growth over the second quarter of this year and the third quarter of 2018. Additionally, the Company is in active trials with various first responder and commercial fleet end use customers, which, if successful, totals over 20,000 UV350 devices . Ongoing sales of the UV350, active trials, and new opportunities continue to build momentum for the Company and are a strong indicator of the level of engagement from our carrier partners and customers recognizing the benefits of next generation push-to-talk devices.”

Details of the conference call:

Date: Friday, November 15th, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 521-4909

International dial-in number: (647) 427-2311

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. Additionally, There can be no assurance on the actual results of ongoing trials or the speed by which potential customer fleets convert to 4G PoC technology



