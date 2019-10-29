Right On Brands (RTON) Debuts New Hemp-infused Sparkling Teas and Energy Bars at Lipari Foods’ National Sales and Marketing Meeting

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - via OTC PR WIRE - Right On Brands, Inc. ™ (OTC: RTON), an SEC, fully-reporting company and developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures and topical products, today announced the debut of three new hemp-infused sparkling teas and five new energy bars at the recent Lipari Foods national sales meeting in Warren, MI.

Vic Morrison, Executive Vice President of Business Development said, “Our relaunched hemp line, Humbly Hemp™, was invited to present its new line of hemp products to the marketing and sales staff of Lipari, and both items were enthusiastically received. What’s more, the sparkling teas and energy bars were developed as a result of a close collaborative effort between our companies and the interest from other distributors has been such that we intend to roll-out both products on a national basis.”

Mr. Morrison continued, “Earlier this year, Right On Brands announced the addition to its distributor network of Lipari Foods, our first strategic profit partner with $1 billion in annual sales. The agreement includes distribution rights for the Humbly Hemp and ENDo Brands product lines throughout Lipari’s 14 state distribution area.”

James Lipari, Lipari’s Vice President of Specialty Grocery commented, “Lipari Foods is excited to provide the Humbly Hemp Brands to our 6,000 plus customers and we anticipate this could be one of the largest brand launches in the history of Lipari’s specialty grocery division.”

Ryan Rottier, Lipari’s Category Manager of Specialty Grocery noted, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the finished products and are proud to offer a healthy hemp-based line to our customers. Since the launch on Friday October 11th; we have already seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and we look forward to distributing the brand across our entire coverage area.”

About Lipari Foods

Specializing in perimeter-of-the-store, specialty and branded food products, Lipari serves more than 6,300 customers and 13,000 retail locations across 14 states, primarily in the Midwest. The Warren, Michigan based company generates annual sales of about $1 billion. Its 25,000 products span the deli, bakery, dairy, specialty retail, seafood, packaging, confections, ethnic, HWB, and organic categories.

H.I.G. Capital, a Miami-based private equity firm which announced in January 2019 that it had acquired Lipari, said it’s partnering with the Lipari family and the current management team to expand the food wholesaler’s distribution and manufacturing platform, which operates from a 725,000-square-foot facility just outside Detroit.

Visit the Company’s website at: https://liparifoods.com/

About Right On Brands, Inc. (OTC: RTON)

Right On Brands, Inc., is a Carrollton, TX (Dallas area) based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, oils and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four lines of business: ENDo Brands™, Humbly Hemp™, ENDo Labs™ and ENDo Wellness Centers™.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

