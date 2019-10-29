CircusTrix Makes Strategic Acquisition of Twelve New Parks Reinforcing its Position as the Worldwide Leader in Active Entertainment

/EIN News/ -- These parks join a robust, rapidly expanding network of more than 100 CircusTrix corporate locations and 320 total locations worldwide



PROVO, Utah, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircusTrix , the largest owner, operator, and franchisor of indoor recreation centers in the world, solidified its place as the leader in active entertainment today with acquisition of twelve United States-based Sky Zone Parks.

In 2017, CircusTrix acquired Sky Zone. The majority of Sky Zone parks are owned and operated by independent franchise partners. The acquisition of these twelve parks demonstrates a corporate commitment to the future of the Sky Zone brand.

“We believe strongly in the Sky Zone brand and the opportunity to welcome these additional parks into the CircusTrix corporate family is highly appealing to us,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO of CircusTrix. “Our industry is projected to grow to $3.23 billion by 2023 and as one of the global leaders in active entertainment with more than 45 million guests coming through our facilities on an annual basis, we believe adding these parks to our corporate owned and operated portfolio will enhance our ability to provide an outstanding customer experience for fans of all ages while positioning us to drive industry growth into the future."

CircusTrix was founded in 2011 to create active experiences for thrill-seekers of all ages and skill levels. Guests of CircusTrix parks push themselves by engaging physically with a number of extreme attractions, including trampoline grids, ninja courses, freestyle obstacle zones, slacklines, extreme dodgeball, and various aerial sports attractions.

The CircusTrix family of brands, including DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin’ Jump and others, now has a network of more than 260 locations in the U.S. and more than 320 total locations in nearly 20 countries globally, both through corporate ownership and its franchise partners. CircusTrix will continue to expand its portfolio through acquisitions and building new parks.

Sky Zone Parks launched in 2004 and has more than 200 locations that create innovative ways to play in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with active entertainment attractions.

The acquired Sky Zone Parks include Oakdale, Blaine, Edina and Maple Grove, Minnesota; Manassas, Fredericksburg, Sterling and Springfield, Virginia; Colombia and Gaithersburg, Maryland; New Rochelle, New York and Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About CircusTrix

Founded in 2011, CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world with a network of more than 320 facilities worldwide and more than 45 million guests annually. CircusTrix is the parent company of the DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin’ Jump, SuperFly and Ryze brands and is known as the leading innovator in adrenaline. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide physical activity, facilitate shareable social media content, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base.

